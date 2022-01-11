As another school moves to virtual learning, local health department works to keep schools open

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Board of Education voted 5-2 Monday night to mandate masks in schools, effective immediately. COVID-19 cases move 2 Henderson County schools to virtual learning, masks reinstated{p}{/p}. Board members heard from local health experts about the situation in hospitals and their recommendations for...
THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Colbert County, Lauderdale County, and Franklin County all have school districts having to deal with staff shortages due to COVID-19. Russellville city schools started virtual classes today and will continue tomorrow. Muscle Shoals City Schools and Lauderdale County Schools will transition to virtual tomorrow. Muscle...
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — EVENING UPDATE:. More than 200 students, teachers and bus drivers are out are out sick with COVID-19 in Clarke County. The outbreak has forced the Clarke County School District to return to remote learning next week. School administrators say it was a hard decision...
Covid-19 cases are forcing North Alabama schools to shut their doors to in-person learning. Parents and teachers are now scrambling to make the transition back to virtual learning instead. Britney Smith is a Hartselle City Schools parent with two kids under the age of 6. "They wake up and ask...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — KIPP Memphis Collegiate High School will move to virtual learning on Tuesday because of flooding that has impacted the high school end of the Howell Campus. The high school also had virtual classes on Monday because of the flooding. All other KIPP Memphis Public Schools students...
WAVY News 10's Marielena Balouris reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3F2aQgu. Multiple Chesapeake schools moving to virtual learning; other school divisions share virtual learning contingency plans. Car dealerships on Virginia Beach Boulevard warn of thief who pretends to look at car before stealing it. COVID deaths are down but cases continue to...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A total of 21 Baltimore County schools have shifted to virtual learning this week due to COVID-19 infections, and seven more have partially closed, the school system said Monday. Baltimore County Public Schools on Sunday announced 13 schools would shift to virtual learning, and a handful...
North Little Rock School District Superintendent Gregory Pilewski announced Tuesday that the school district will reopen for onsite instruction Wednesday but will continue to give parents the options for virtual classes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — More than 5,600 COVID-19 cases were reported among Montgomery County Public Schools students and staff since leaving for winter break almost two weeks ago, school system officials confirm. Nearly a dozen schools will begin the new year with virtual learning. MCPS is using a new system to track cases among […]
Some Capitol Area schools have opted for virtual learning in the coming weeks because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases. Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School: Jan. 6 -18 Belaire High School: Jan. 7 - 12 McKinley Senior High School: Jan. 7 - 12 Buchanan Elementary: Jan. 7 -...
Tonight’s meeting was the first one since board members made the decision to go back to mandatory masking for all students and since Friday’s announcement to switch to virtual learning for five days at six schools due to rising COVID-19 cases.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, schools are paying the price. La Crescent-Hokah public schools is pausing in-person learning beginning tomorrow through next week. In La Crosse, Logan Middle School was closed for in-person instruction in favor of asynchronous classes Thursday and Friday. A...
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools announced eight schools will move to full remote learning for the remainder of the week. Other central Indiana schools announced a similar move. The move to remote was made due to staffing limitations, IPS said in a release. Four middle schools and four high...
School District of Philadelphia officials announced Tuesday that three more schools will temporarily shift to virtual learning for the duration of the week. Those schools include General Louis Wagner Middle School, Anne Frank School and Northeast Community Propel Academy. District officials said the decision was based on "the latest staffing...
WASHINGTON — Only one DC Public School will shift to virtual learning after more than 40,000 families and teachers submit COVID-19 test results before classes return from the holiday break. According to a statement from DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, more than 36,000 families and over 8,000 staff members submitted...
When it comes to closing a school due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the decision is made on a case-by-case basis. But the priority is to keep schools open as much as possible, said state Department of Education Interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi. He outlined the department’s response to COVID cases during...
Harrisburg students will be back at the computer for another week of school. Following a week of remote learning, due to a surge in COVID cases, the Harrisburg School District announced on Friday that it would remain virtual for another week. “We know this is not ideal, but we truly...
