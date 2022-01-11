ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

FOX Plans “Hell or High Water” TV Series

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX has announced plans for a drama series adaptation of the Taylor Sheridan-penned and David Mackenzie-directed 2016 gritty modern western film “Hell or High Water”. In the series version, a ruthless...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox’s ‘The Cleaning Lady’: TV Review

The Cleaning Lady packs a ton of plot into its pilot. The drama’s title character is a Cambodian doctor living as an undocumented immigrant in Las Vegas, raising a young son with a rare and dangerous immunodeficiency disease while working first as a cleaning lady for events — and then, reluctantly, as a literal cleaner for the mob, which in turn attracts the interest of the FBI. Yet for all the bloody twists and tear-jerking turns that concept dishes out, the show itself feels oddly sedate. Too restrained to be properly soapy and too silly to be convincingly gritty, The Cleaning...
TV SERIES
Kerrang

5 movies and TV series to kickstart the new year

New year, new you, right? Yeah, whatever. We both know you're not actually going to try hot yoga or cut out carbs from your diet, so you might as well put on your comfy trousers, pop open the Pringles and turn on the TV. Isn't that better?. To assist you...
TV SHOWS
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: Apple TV+ Series “Suspicion”

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the Uma Thurman-led eight-episode limited series “Suspicion” that launches with two episodes on February 4th followed by a weekly release of the remaining six. Thurman plays a high-profile NY CEO whose son is taken by four masked kidnappers at a hotel....
TV SERIES
Popculture

FOX Offers First Look at Country Music Series 'Monarch'

Country music fans are in for a treat with Fox's new series Monarch. Broadway World noted that Fox recently released the first look at the new series, which is billed as a multi-generational drama about the first family of country music, the Romans. The Romans are described as being "synonymous with authenticity," but, of course, they'll be facing their own set of problems in the new Fox program. The series is set to debut on Sunday, Jan. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Hacken
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Jeff Bridges
darkhorizons.com

Tim Allen To Lead “Santa Clause” TV Series

Tim Allen will reprise his role of Scott Calvin in a limited TV series continuation of “The Santa Clause” franchise for the Disney+ service. In the series, Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realises that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world – especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

FX Sets Series Order For “Kindred”

FX has handed out a series order for a TV adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s Hugo Award-winning 1979 novel “Kindred”. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (“Watchmen”) serves as writer and showrunner. The story follows a young Black woman and aspiring writer in Los Angeles who finds herself pulled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: HBO Max’s “The Girl Before” Series

Following its release in the UK last month, HBO Max has now premiered the trailer for its limited series adaptation of JP Delaney’s best-selling novel “The Girl Before”. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy star. Mbatha-Raw plays a woman who gets to move into...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

New “Galactica” Film & TV Series Are Linked

It seems the dual upcoming “Battlestar Galactica” projects – a new movie and an upcoming series – won’t be rivals after all but rather part of a larger whole. Back in 2019 came word that a new series was in development based on the property for streaming service Peacock, and which had “Mr. Robot” showrunner Sam Esmail producing.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Hell Or High Water#Drama Series#Fox
darkhorizons.com

Five Join Disney’s YA “National Treasure” Series

Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano and Jordan Rodrigues have all been set as series regulars opposite Lisette Alexis in the young adult-skewing “National Treasure” TV series for the Disney+ service. The series is being dubbed “an expansion” of the “National Treasure” movie franchise, this...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Greer Joins Ordered-To-Series “Reboot”

Hulu has handed out a series order for the star-studded comedy “Reboot” which hails from “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan and 20th Television. Levitan will serve as showrunner. Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville play the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Gunn Sets New DC TV Project, Talks Reshoots

Filmmaker James Gunn has revealed that he’s involved in another DC TV project after HBO Max’s upcoming “Peacemaker” series. Speaking with Collider to promote “Peacemaker,” the director didn’t reveal if the upcoming project is another spinoff of “The Suicide Squad”. He does say more details about the project will be forthcoming very soon and it’s definitely for TV.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Soapdish” Reboot, DL Hughley Series Set

The joint partnership between NAACP and CBS Studios has reportedly resulted in five series sold in their first year with several of those shows revealed today. One is “Soapdish,” a Paramount+ series reboot of the all-star 1991 comedy ensemble of the same name which starred Sally Field, Kevin Kline, Robert Downey Jr., Elisabeth Shue, Whoopi Goldberg, Carrie Fisher, Teri Hatcher, Cathy Moriarty, Kathy Najimy and Garry Marshall.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

The Cleaning Lady: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle. Shiva Negar, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil, and Eva De Dominici recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up. After a run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Canto), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit.
TV SERIES
Tennessee Tribune

Fox Series Gets Cable Deal

NASHVILLE, TN — The Fox series “9-1-1” starring Angela Bassett has become one of that network’s prime hits. It’s spawned a spin-off and now fans who may have missed the earlier episodes can catch them on cable. USA Network has nabbed the rights to the show following an agreement between NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Full Trailer: “Raised by Wolves” Season 2

HBO Max has premiered the full trailer for the second season of the Ridley Scott-produced sci-fi drama series “Raised by Wolves” which returns on February 3rd. In season two, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 B’s mysterious tropical zone.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Storm Reid Joins “The Last of Us” Series

Storm Reid (“Euphoria,” “The Invisible Man”) has joined HBO’s TV series adaptation of acclaimed video game “The Last of Us”. Reid has scored the key role of Ellie’s friend Riley Abel, one of the remaining human survivors located in Boston. The pair’s relationship is the central focus of the ‘Left Behind’ DLC and shows events just a few weeks before the main story of the game.
TV SERIES
centraljersey.com

The Women of FOX’s ‘Pivoting’ on Their Series and Real-Life Pivots

PIVOTING: L-R: Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q and Eliza Coupe. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Jeff Lipsky / FOX. Pivoting showrunner Liz Astrof had a profound moment at age 40 when her childhood friend died of cancer. “At the funeral, I was struck by the realization that not only am I mortal, I am also not 22 anymore! I don’t have my whole life ahead of me!” Astrof says. “Is this where I dreamed I’d be at … 40? Am I happy? Is anyone happy? What is happy? And is it too late to do it all differently? To press the ‘reset’ button?”
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Cheadle Sets Up AMC & HBO Max Series

Actor Don Cheadle has set up two new series about Black historical figures and events which he will executive produce. First, AMC is developing a series adaptation of Wesley Lowery’s 2016 non-fiction work “They Can’t Kill Us All”. Lowery conducted hundreds of interviews for the work over the course of the year.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Olyphant Returns For “Justified” Sequel Series

FX has given the official green light to “Justified: City Primeval,” a sequel to its critically acclaimed drama series “Justified” seven years after the Emmy and Peabody award-winning show wrapped its six-season run. Timothy Olyphant will reprise his iconic role of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Casting: Davis, Howery, Banks, Smith, Gleeson

Viola Davis is in talks to star in the Amazon drama feature “Two Butterflies” based on an original idea and script by Evan Dodson. Yance Ford (“Strong Island”) helms the film which Davis and Julius Tennon will produce. The story follows two estranged sisters who are...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy