Bay, Evans Set “The Raid” Remake At Netflix

Miles Morales will be swinging yet again into some groundbreaking visual territory when he returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). In a recent interview with Collider, filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke about their ambitious approach to Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse follow-up. The writers teased that fans who loved the first film’s groundbreaking visuals will be in for yet another “ambitious” effort, according to Lord, in the first half of the two-part sequel. “It is, as Phil said, a very ambitious sequel because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO