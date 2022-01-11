ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay, Evans Set “The Raid” Remake At Netflix

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmakers Michael Bay, Patrick Hughes and Gareth Evans are all teaming up for a reimagining of Evans’ iconic 2011 Indonesian action film “The Raid” at Netflix and XYZ Films. Evans directed the original film about an...

www.darkhorizons.com

