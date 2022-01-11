ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

QT Py BFF with LiPoly charging and switch

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorta experimenting with what would be useful as a add-on for QT Py’s – first up is a switchable LiPoly battery charger. i guess this could be used to make a wireless QT Py that can battery charge. one thing is that you do need a spacer between the QT and...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Facebook Patented a Mechanical Eyeball

Is Facebook building an android from the eyes down? This new patent might be the first step. Via Gizmodo:. The filing for the “mechanical eyeball 100,” granted back in December, claims the metal orb is, “a robotic eye designed to resemble a [human] eye,” with two rotational axes that intersect at a center point. The design’s descriptions seem pretty sophisticated too, with parts meant to mimic the sclera, retina, and cornea of a human eye as well as the pupil and iris.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

QT Py Bluefruit Routin’ Party

Now we’ve got the QT Py SAMD21, RP2040 and ESP32-S2 designed and fabricated, we’re going to follow up with an NRF52840 version! We’ve been using the Nordict nRF series for a loooooong time (anyone else remember the nRF8001? it was like the AT90S2313 of bluetooth le for us). nRF52840 is the first one with native USB – and its plenty fast as a Cortex M4 at 64MHz and 256K of RAM. we already did a module-less route of this chip on the Circuit Playground Bluefruit so we know the schem capture is right. so All We Gotta Do is route it to be about an inch square. We’ll need to go with a very tight DRC on this board and probably 4 layer like on the S2. Good news is the board is tiny so PCB cost won’t be a big deal. We like to lightly route the more layout-location-sensitive parts: RF section, crystal, and QSPI. next will the ADC since its tied to specific pins, SPI, remaining GPIO and finally power supply (ground is last last which is why its hidden). might change a bit later but so far this is what we’ve got. coming soon!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Switch Mount for Rectangular Switch #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Simple mounting adapter for a 21mm x 15mm switch. I created this to install a switch for my workbench LED lights. The switch clips into the adapter and the adapter fits snugly into a 1in hole. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4303727. Have you considered building a 3D project around an...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

❤️❤️❤️ a 5×5 LED back-board for QT Py boards?

When we saw GeekMomProject’s tweet https://twitter.com/GeekMomProjects/status/1479210241807900676 about a new lil 5×5 RGB board, we were all 🤩 – it’s almost QT Py shaped but not compatible. And all our QT Py boards are already jam packed, we couldn’t really add this many neopixels to an existing design. but what if we made a lil board that could solder onto the BACK of a QT Py? that way it wouldn’t get in the way of buttons or the QT connector. and with short headers it would make for a super skinny sandwich. but what should we call it? there’s already Shields, FeatherWings, HATs, Capes… for now we’re calling it a BFF (since everyone wants to be bff’s with a qt py) but still pondering it… buddies are a neat name too…
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Gamer BFF – QT Py mini gaming add-on

From ladyada – girls only want one thing – and thats a tiny lil console game emulator. this ‘gamer bff’ is something a QT Py can plug into – and provides a 1.3″ 240×240 TFT, 10 buttons, micro SD card, on/off switch and lipo charger. the buttons and backlight are handled by an AW9523 gpio expander. the large yellow rectangle is our 350mAh battery which will fit in the top half we think. only thing im still pondering: 8mm buzzer to make some kinda quiet beeps and bloops? or headphone jack which will give better quality audio but of course now you need wired headphones. can’t really fit both! sorta leaning towards the headphone jack. we think with the esp32 pico QT Py this could run quite a few emulators that have been ported over.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

1.2″ 4-Digit Stopwatch

Beautiful design and build from Jorge Mera, or 3DPuzzles as he goes by on Thingiverse. This 3-D printed stopwatch uses an Adafruit 1.2″ LED 4-Digit display. More details and Arduino code on the attached word document. I created this video to show you how this stopwatch works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXoiSQb2JJM&t=4s.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

New nEw NEWS From Adafruit Round-Up: October, November & December 2021

New nEw NEWs is Adafruit’s weekly newsletter that features new products, special offers and more. Sign up at Adafruit.com/Newsletter to receive New nEw NEWs!. Not sure you want to add another message to your inbox? We get it. Catch up on past issues here, check out the highlights below and then make your decision! We won’t spam your inbox and we will not share, distribute or publish your email address in any way.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

native floppy disk support COMING SOON to circuitpython!

Jepler just tossed us a build of circuitpython with the new native ‘adafruit_floppy’ module which implements MFM decoding ‘on the fly’ to provide python-native filesystem support for floppy drives! yep, you can now store files and code that is read or executed off of a floppy disk. we whipped up a quick demo that lists the files on a disk and pages through any textfiles it finds, and tossed on a copy of phrack 49 http://phrack.org/issues/49/1.html – its a total classic – we were able to page through the whole thing to verify the FAT12 filesystem works as expected! next up, file writes? – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

UPDATE – MCP4725 Breakout Board – 12-Bit DAC with I2C Interface – STEMMA QT / qwiic

UPDATE – MCP4725 Breakout Board – 12-Bit DAC with I2C Interface – STEMMA QT / qwiic. Your microcontroller probably has an ADC (analog -> digital converter) but does it have a DAC (digital -> analog converter)??? Now it can! This breakout board features the easy-to-use MCP4725 12-bit DAC. Control it via I2C and send it the value you want it to output, and the VOUT pin will have it. Great for audio / analog projects, such as when you can’t use PWM but need a sine wave or adjustable bias point.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

New Guide! QT Py Snap Fit Case #3DPrinting #AdafruitIO #WipperSnapper

Wipper Snapper now supports the Adafruit QT PY ESP32-S2! 3D Print a snap fit case for the QT Py and a STEMMA QT breakout board. 3D print yourself a snap fit case to house a QT Py and a STEMMA QT breakout board. The bottom cover has built-in holder for the QT Py that can be secured without any screws!
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Green Goblin Cosplay #WearableWednesday

Logandominiccosplay23 shared this I N C R E D I B L E green goblin cosplay on TikTok. We can’t get over these details!. As 2022 starts, let’s take some time to share our goals for CircuitPython in 2022. Just like past years (full summary 2019, 2020, and 2021), we’d like everyone in the CircuitPython community to contribute by posting their thoughts to some public place on the Internet. Here are a few ways to post: a video on YouTub, a post on the CircuitPython forum, a blog post on your site, a series of Tweets, a Gist on GitHub. We want to hear from you. When you post, please add #CircuitPython2022 and email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know about your post so we can blog it up here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

The Computers of Commercial Flight

How have computers transformed commercial flight? Think about the last time you purchased an airplane ticket. More than likely, you bought that ticket online—but that’s just one of the many ways computers have become crucial tools to the airline industry. They are used to book tickets, plan flights, schedule aircraft and crew, oversee maintenance, set fares, and even help fly the very planes we all travel in.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Tom’s Hardware reviews the new Adafruit KB2040 custom keyboard creator board #Keyboards #RaspberryPi @tomshardware

Tom’s Hardware looks at the Adafruit KB2040, aimed at custom keyboard makers. Adafruit’s latest RP2040 based board is a departure from form factors such as its Feather RP2040, ItsyBitsy and QT Py. The $9 KB2040 is designed to mimic the form factor and pin layout of Arduino’s Pro Micro microcontroller boards. But why? The Arduino Pro Micro is often used to create custom user interface devices, keyboards. KB2040 aims to bring CircuitPython into this popular maker project, and open up a world of possibilities via its Stemma QT connector.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

WipperSnapper No-Code IoT Platform now works with Adafruit ESP32-S2 TFT Feather!

We just released Adafruit.io WipperSnapper support for the Adafruit ESP32-S2 TFT Feather! This development board is a Feather ESP32-S2 but with a built-in TFT display. This Feather’s Stemma QT port means that you can connect I2C sensors to the internet without touching a soldering iron. WipperSnapper does not currently...
ELECTRONICS
GamingOnLinux

ProtonUp-Qt adds support for Lutris Flatpak, new batch update feature

ProtonUp-Qt is the fantastic and simple way to download and upgrade the Linux compatibility tools Proton-GE, Luxtorpeda, Boxtron or Roberta for Steam and works with both Lutris and Heroic Games Launcher too. This allows you to easy get these external tools, and have them added to Steam directly so you...
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Running Doom on the Raspberry Pi #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Since id Software released the original game’s source code, there have been many re-implementations of their game engine. This means for you as the end-user that you can run Doom on almost any device, including the Raspberry Pi. For this tutorial, we will be using a version of Doom...
VIDEO GAMES

