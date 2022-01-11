QT Py BFF with LiPoly charging and switch

Now we’ve got the QT Py SAMD21, RP2040 and ESP32-S2 designed and fabricated, we’re going to follow up with an NRF52840 version! We’ve been using the Nordict nRF series for a loooooong time (anyone else remember the nRF8001? it was like the AT90S2313 of bluetooth le for us). nRF52840 is the first one with native USB – and its plenty fast as a Cortex M4 at 64MHz and 256K of RAM. we already did a module-less route of this chip on the Circuit Playground Bluefruit so we know the schem capture is right. so All We Gotta Do is route it to be about an inch square. We’ll need to go with a very tight DRC on this board and probably 4 layer like on the S2. Good news is the board is tiny so PCB cost won’t be a big deal. We like to lightly route the more layout-location-sensitive parts: RF section, crystal, and QSPI. next will the ADC since its tied to specific pins, SPI, remaining GPIO and finally power supply (ground is last last which is why its hidden). might change a bit later but so far this is what we’ve got. coming soon!

COMPUTER SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO