Okay, so the deadline is approaching February 10, and the Houston Rockets have some interesting choices to make on Christian Wood. Wood will bring back great value of draft picks and players from other NBA teams. There has always been a heap of interest in Wood before the season started, as he mentioned it during media day. “For the first time in my career, I saw myself in trade talks…I’m even more motivated than I was before,” Wood said.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO