One could argue that Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has irrational confidence. It goes both ways. It could be good, it could be disastrous. On Monday night, Kuzma tempted fate in the second quarter by driving all the way to the hoop to go up against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. It’s hard to overstate how imposing Embiid is. But Kuzma decided to go YOLO (is YOLO still a thing?) and posterized the All-Star giant.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO