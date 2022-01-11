IOC major sponsors mostly muted in runup to Beijing Olympics

Petite but commanding, China's former world champion gymnast Sui Lu stood among a sea of yoga mats doling out encouragement to her students as they bent their torsos towards their outstretched legs. Sui was four years old when she was picked out by China's state sports machine and began training as an elite athlete. She became world champion on the balance beam in 2011 and won silver at the London Olympics the following year. But the pupils taking instruction from her in the bright, airy room in a Shanghai university harboured no such ambitions -- Sui's class was on basic physical fitness. Lessons taught by former top athletes are part of a recent government push to carve out more time for youth fitness in the world's most populous country, as it hopes to capitalise on heightened enthusiasm for sport ahead of next month's Beijing Winter Olympics.

