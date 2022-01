Most readers of Treble know that we’re an independent publication supported in large part through our Patreon subscribers. And last year, we set a goal of reaching 100 subscribers, with an added incentive for newcomers: If we reached our goal, we’d launch a new essay series on albums chosen by our readers. We discussed it internally just to make sure we were ready to commit to such a project, as well as whether or not enough of us liked the idea or even the ethos behind the idea to pursue it. As it turns out, the response was nearly unanimous among our writers: Definitely, let’s make this happen.

