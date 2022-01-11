Calipari credits relationships for rise of Western men's coach Martin

Missouri Western head coach Will Martin prepares for a timeout against Washburn on Saturday in Topeka, Kansas. Brandon Zenner | News-Press NOW

John Calipari sees a little of his own journey in Will Martin.

When the Kentucky head coach reflects on how he got to where he is, becoming one of the most accomplished basketball coaches and player developers in the game’s history, he preaches the relationships he built along the way.

“I was like the turtle on the fence post. I’m up on that fence post, and I’m a turtle,” Calipari said in an interview with News-Press NOW. “You have to ask the question, ‘How in the world did you get up there?’ I obviously didn’t climb. Somebody picked me up.

“A lot of people helped me. Will has learned that great lesson about creating relationships that are authentic.”

Martin, the second-year head coach of the Missouri Western men’s basketball team, was a manager more than a decade ago under Calipari when he took over the Kentucky program. He built up from being a student manager to working out players, eventually living with and training Anthony Davis ahead of the NBA Draft and at the start of his Pelicans career.

The Tennessee native often tells the story of his first days working for Calipari, including a trip to the coach’s home with his fellow managers for what he thought was a conversation about being let go. Instead, Calipari served steaks and discussed the importance of servant leadership.

“What you’ve seen is a young person who’s committed to helping other people. That’s hard when you’re young,” Calipari said. “It’s hard to give the shirt off your back when you’ve got one shirt, but that’s what he’s doing. He’s passionate about young people. … I’m proud of him.”

Throughout his days of working under Calipari, Martin used every opportunity to soak in the wisdom of his mentor. That even included in his early days of laundry duty, which meant preparing Calipari’s practice clothes on a daily basis. Martin began to notice books in his office, and so began to change his outlook.

“I would make sure that I wrote down what that book is and I would go and read it,” Martin said. “There were three or four books that really changed my life, that made me look at the world differently, that really got me into psychology, metaphysics and how to lead people.”

Ironically enough, Davis was the one to break the news on Twitter of Martin’s hiring. Calipari learned shortly thereafter, and all of Big Blue Nation began to praise and celebrate one of their own.

“I was happy for him. They said, ‘You know, will got that job in Missouri.’ I went, ‘What? Great for him. He’ll do a great job.’ He’s a people’s person,” Calipari said. “He’s a relationship-driven person. He’ll be about the kids.”

The loyalty to his roots has been evident for Martin, whose office is littered in Kentucky momentos. That took a next step with the hiring of his staff this year, which included former Kentucky players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson, whom Martin was around in Lexington.

“I thought, what a great move,” Calipari said. “There’s ups and downs to what we do. When you’ve got people around you who are for you and you’re for them, you get through this.

“(Hood) loves the game and loves teaching. … (Stevenson) was a terrific teammate, cared about other people, and did his job within our team. That’s why you see what you see today.”

And not a day goes by where Martin isn’t thankful for where he got his start.

“There’s so many levels, things he did, things he doesn’t even know he did that impacted my life and allow me to serve other people,” Martin said. “It all comes back to that heart of sacrificial love. If the world was a lot more like that, the world would be a better place. I try to be that example for our guys like Coach Cal was for me.”

As for the future, Calipari said it might be possible to see the Big Blue Nation and Big Blue Nation West in St. Joseph to come together for a preseason exhibition.

