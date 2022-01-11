ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

By ELLIOT SPAGAT, BEN FOX, CLAUDIA TORRENS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVxpf_0diE9pof00
1 of 10

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the 30-year-old Honduran woman, the worst seemed to be over. She’s been reunited with her son who, as a 6-year-old, was separated from her under the Trump administration. She’s working construction in North Carolina. And attorneys were negotiating a payment for families like hers that endured separations.

But reports about those negotiations have created a new worry: extortion attempts stemming from the mistaken belief that she received a huge payout. Her family has already received demands for $5,000 a month.

“Apparently, I am a millionaire now,” said the woman, who, like others interviewed by The Associated Press, spoke on condition of anonymity due to fears for her family’s safety. “I don’t have the money to pay for something like that and I don’t know what to do. I am desperate, really.”

While specific reports are isolated, widespread extortion in Central America explains why many seek asylum in the United States in the first place. Some advocates fear prospects of large payments will fuel many more threats. An attorney for the woman and other families has asked U.S. officials to consider admitting more relatives because of the threats.

It is far from clear whether families will receive any money at all from the U.S. government. Negotiations to settle claims for damages ended amid political outrage over payments erupted following a report in the The Wall Street Journal that the Justice Department was considering $450,000 a person to compensate for suffering — or $900,000 for a parent and child. A person familiar with the talks who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because discussions were private confirmed that figure had been floated.

“People here think that I have lots of money,” said a 47-year-old business owner in northern Guatemala whose wife was separated from their son. He has become more nervous because of news reports on the settlement talks and now changes his cellphone number every two weeks.

The man lives in Guatemala with his 14-year-old daughter, while his wife and now 18-year-old son live in Atlanta after being separated at the border for more than a month in 2018. The man said he was getting text messages at the time threatening to kidnap his son if he didn’t pay money.

“My neighbor told me the other day, ‘So you have money, because money was given to people who were separated in the United States.’ And I told him that I did not know anything about that,” he said.

The man said he and his daughter tried going to the U.S. in 2019. They were kidnapped in Mexico for two weeks, released to Mexican authorities after paying more than $3,000 and deported to Guatemala.

“I don’t live in peace,” he said. “I am always looking over my shoulder.”

Ricardo de Anda, an attorney for the Honduran woman and Guatemalan man, said five of the 72 families he represents have told him they were threatened after news coverage of the possible payments. One in Guatemala was targeted in an attempted kidnapping.

“These families have told us that they are now the subject of rumors in their communities as to the apparent wealth of family members in the U.S., that they have been subjected to surveillance by apparent criminal elements, and that they have been warned to be vigilant as criminal gangs are considering them the subjects of extortion,” he wrote to Michelle Brané, executive director of the Homeland Security Department’s Family Reunification Task Force. “As a result of the (news) leaks, family members in the U.S., and those trapped in home country, now live in constant fear.”

The task force, which is aiming to reunite nearly 2,000 children with their parents in the United States, had planned for the possibility of extortion, realizing that such threats are common in Central America, and set up a system to channel reports through the U.N. refugee agency, Brane said in an interview last month.

Brané said she had not yet received any specific reports but the potential danger underscores the need for the task force to complete its work.

“If families are in unsafe situations and need reunification, we are here to work and get that done as soon as possible,” she said.

The task force has reunited about 112 children with their parents in the U.S. as of last week. They are being granted permission to stay in the country for at least three years while they pursue asylum or seek permanent status through another program.

Other attorneys for the families said they had no direct knowledge of threats tied to possible payments but said they were inevitable, if they haven’t happened already. The attorneys suspect some attempts have gone unreported or word hasn’t reached them.

“I have no doubt that it’s happening in more cases than we know about,” said Trina Realmuto, executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, which was involved in settlement talks over financial compensation.

The talks are delicate for the administration, which has been criticized for considering large payouts. President Joe Biden himself said, “That’s not going to happen,” when asked in November about the $450,000 figure, and later clarified that he backed some compensation.

Last month, the Justice Department withdrew from talks over financial compensation after eight months but didn’t rule out an agreement.

“While the parties have been unable to reach a global settlement agreement at this time, we remain committed to engaging with the plaintiffs and to bringing justice to the victims of this abhorrent policy,” the department said in a statement.

This month, attorneys for families renewed a request for the administration to turn over troves of records on how the policy was conceived and executed, signaling a potentially long court battle.

Talks have continued over non-monetary issues, including reunifying families in the United States and other services, such as mental health, attorneys said.

De Anda asked the administration to consider admitting family members who were threatened since the news reports. The administration has focused on parents and children who were separated but says it will consider additional families case by case.

The Honduran woman said her 56-year-old mother has received notes asking for $5,000 a month. The mother cares for the woman’s other children, an 11-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter. The woman wants all to join her in North Carolina.

Acquaintances have warned that the children may be unsafe in Honduras.

“I am scared,” said the woman, who takes pills for anxiety and went to the emergency room with chest pains after the threats against her mother. “I don’t know what can happen to my kids.”

___

Spagat reported from San Diego and Torrens from New York.

Comments / 189

Tony Hiatt
6d ago

Deport all of them no matter what age they are!! there here illegally so get them out of our country period!!! we don't need them ,they are criminals. ,stop all the free stuff are government gives them ,like DACA, welfare ,free college,free healthcare! ETC!!! Deport them all !!! they are criminals for crossing illegally !!! kick them out of our country. period!!

Reply(9)
124
yoyo
6d ago

please always some sob story a free way to get the whole family citizenship, these people know these people got the money only the Americans don't.

Reply
60
just a nobody
6d ago

lol look at them all stacked up , tell me hearing 1 shot and watching 5 people drop wouldn't make them turn around and rethink trying to enter

Reply(1)
54
Related
Gazette

Hundreds of U.S.-bound migrants in caravan stuck at Guatemala border

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Hundreds of Hondurans and Nicaraguans on Saturday reached the Guatemalan border but were prevented from crossing by Guatemalan security forces, the first such U.S.-bound migrant caravan to be formed this year in Central America. Some migrants at the Izabel border crossing in Guatemala threw objects at Guatemalan security...
IMMIGRATION
Vox

How to sponsor an Afghan refugee family

The Biden administration has begun allowing private citizens to sponsor Afghan refugees looking to start a new life in the US. Under the Sponsor Circle Program, you and a few of your friends can pool together funds to dramatically improve the prospects for an Afghan family. It’s a desperately needed...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Inside a migrant caravan leaving Honduras

Hundreds of men, women and children gathered early Saturday morning in the parking lot of San Pedro Sula's main transit hub, on the edge of the northern Honduran city. The last caravan to leave San Pedro Sula was in January 2021, and contained about 7,000 people.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
tpr.org

Fronteras: U.S. immigration policy ‘weaponizes the desert,’ causing more migrant deaths on the border

The U.S. government is quick to displace blame when migrants die attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. “The argument that the government makes is that ‘migrants do this to themselves, it's not our fault that people die in the desert,’” said anthropologist Jason De León. “But what I've been arguing for a long time is that we have a policy in place. It's called Prevention through Deterrence. It weaponizes the desert. It forcibly pushes people towards places like the Arizona desert or the South Texas backwoods, so that folks will have to walk for days and days.”
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Hundreds of migrants set off from Honduras toward US border

Some 600 migrants hoping to reach the United States set off in a caravan Saturday from the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula Hundreds of young men, women and children, most from Nicaragua Honduras and Cuba had gathered overnight and early morning at the city's central bus station.Shortly after dawn, they set out walking toward the Guatemalan border in hopes that travelling in a group would be safer or cheaper than trying to hire smugglers or trying on their own. A smaller second group soon joined.Fabricio Ordoñez, a young Honduran laborer, said he had joined the...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Guatemala#Criminal Gangs#Extortion#Ap#Honduran#The Justice Department
thecentersquare.com

Report: More than 50,000 illegal immigrants released into U.S. don't show for court hearings

(The Center Square) – More than 50,000 illegal immigrants released into the U.S. by Immigration and Customs Enforcement failed to report to their deportation proceedings during a five-month period analyzed last year, according to a report provided by the Department of Homeland Security to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin. The report also states that ICE doesn’t have court information on more than 40,000 individuals it’s supposed to prosecute.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Left-wing group secured $158 million taxpayer-funded contract to help illegal immigrants avoid deportation

A progressive group that views immigration enforcement agencies as a "threat" to civil liberties secured a $158 million taxpayer-funded contract to help unaccompanied minors avoid deportation, records show. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded the Vera Institute of Justice, a left-wing nonprofit that backs defunding the police,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Daily Mail

Migrants packed together, women climbing on bags and tiny foil tents: Disturbing images of Biden's border facilities revealed as Kamala finally calls back the Guatemala president on migration's 'root causes'

Disturbing images emerged this week showing dire conditions at Arizona border patrol facilities as tens of thousands of migrants are packed together in overcrowded trailers and makeshift mylar tents. Rafa Rivera, regional president of the National Border Patrol Council, told the Washington Examiner that more than 1,500 migrants were in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
uticaphoenix.net

Biden says separated migrant families deserve compensation

“If in fact, because of the outrageous behavior of the last administration, you were coming across the border, whether it was legal or illegal, and you lost your child — you lost your child — it’s gone — you deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstance,” Biden said in November. “What that will be, I have no idea.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

725K+
Followers
375K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy