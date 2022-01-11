Homeowners who lost everything in Marshall Fire ready to rebuild

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Austin Janego had been living in the Sagamore neighborhood for four years when his home was destroyed in the Marshall Fire. As difficult as one fire is, Janego, 29, has now experienced three. He was 19 and living with his mom when she lost her home in Indiana. He then moved back to where he grew up in Florida to live with his father. Then, his father's home in Lake County, Florida was destroyed by a house fire.
In addition to the disaster assistance center set up by FEMA in the wake of the devastating fire, specialists are offering repair and rebuilding advice for those ready to take the next step in rebuilding their homes.
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The same contractors who built many of the neighborhoods destroyed in the Marshall Fire are now left to build them up again. Blocking their paths now are high supply costs, labor shortages and regulations that come with building in areas regulated by homeowners associations (HOAs). The process could take years.
PHILADELPHIA — It was 6:30 in the morning and Tyhara Woods was half asleep when she heard screams coming from the apartment above. Someone was shouting “Oh my God,” and there were blood-curdling wails. Woods, 18 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, got out of bed, put...
A number of drives, GoFundMes, and donation centers have been established to help victims of the blaze that leveled over 1,000 homes 2 weeks ago. The American Mountain Guide Association is focused on helping the area’s climbing guides get back on their feet. Several words come to mind when...
In Superior, homes are completely gone on one side of the street, while others stood seemingly untouched on the other side — and building materials may have had something to do with it. Vicente Arenas reports.
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A family who lost everything in the Marshall Fire is still finding a way to help others. Liz Landwehr is raising money for her neighbors to buy new mattresses so they can feel comfortable as they start from scratch. Very few homes were spared in the...
SUPERIOR, Colo. — A family with roots of 80 years in Old Town Superior is already considering their plans for rebuilding on their property. The Chavez family lost five homes belonging to different relatives. Three were on Second Avenue and the other two properties were adjacent. On Sunday, the...
Chante Collins has lived at a home in Hamtramck for 15 years. She typically works Saturdays, with her night shift typically ending around 10:30. But she was asked to stay for an extra hour on Saturday night. Collins believes she’s alive because she was at work when a fire started at her home.
Thousands of people who have been displaced from their homes by the Marshall Fire are now faced with the daunting task of finding a place to live. That search would be difficult under the best of circumstances, but right now, available housing along the Front Range happens to be in very short supply.
New York State is now accepting applications for its $500 million Homeowner Assistance Fund. Low- and moderate-income homeowners who’ve lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for up to $50,000 in aid. State Sen. Zellnor Myrie said the funding is only available for a limited amount of time. “There is no time to waste,” he said, […]
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — In the search for closure, everyone’s path is different. People like Erin Moe know the power of a wooden box and some wire mesh. "They’re a little homemade, a little rough around the edges," Moe joked as she pointed to a wooden sifter.
SUPERIOR, Colo. — The Sagamore subdivision of Superior smoldered on Monday underneath several inches of snow that fell after the Marshall Fire wiped out every single home in the neighborhood. “This is just like an atomic bomb exploded and everything is gone," Arturo Barrios said. “The whole subdivision is...
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The road to recovery after a wildfire is long no matter what, and survivors of the Marshall Fire who plan to rebuild may face even more obstacles because of the ongoing supply chain problems. The fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Louisville and Superior....
Comments / 0