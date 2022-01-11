Homeowners who lost everything in Marshall Fire ready to rebuild

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Austin Janego had been living in the Sagamore neighborhood for four years when his home was destroyed in the Marshall Fire. As difficult as one fire is, Janego, 29, has now experienced three. He was 19 and living with his mom when she lost her home in Indiana. He then moved back to where he grew up in Florida to live with his father. Then, his father's home in Lake County, Florida was destroyed by a house fire.

