ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Homeowners who lost everything in Marshall Fire ready to rebuild

KDVR.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome homeowners who had houses destroyed in the Marshall...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Man whose home was destroyed in Marshall Fire also lost two previous homes to fires

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Austin Janego had been living in the Sagamore neighborhood for four years when his home was destroyed in the Marshall Fire. As difficult as one fire is, Janego, 29, has now experienced three. He was 19 and living with his mom when she lost her home in Indiana. He then moved back to where he grew up in Florida to live with his father. Then, his father's home in Lake County, Florida was destroyed by a house fire.
SUPERIOR, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
PIX11

New York offers up to $50K in aid for homeowners who lost income during pandemic

New York State is now accepting applications for its $500 million Homeowner Assistance Fund. Low- and moderate-income homeowners who’ve lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for up to $50,000 in aid.  State Sen. Zellnor Myrie said the funding is only available for a limited amount of time. “There is no time to waste,” he said, […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy