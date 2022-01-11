ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linton-Stockton wins Greene County Invitational

By Omar Tellow
 6 days ago

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton-Stockton Miners defeated the Shakamak Lakers 87-49 on Monday night in the championship game of the Greene County Invitational.

Joey Hart and Logan Webb each had 24 points in the victory.

In the third place game, North Central beat Pike Central 65-55. Deshawn Clark and Tyler Vaughn each had 22 points in the win for the Thunderbirds.

