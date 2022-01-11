ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia beats Alabama to win first national championship in 41 years

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40z7QQ_0diE8g5900
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs are the national champions of college football. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are college football national champions for the first time since the 1980 season after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Thirty-seven days ago, Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, 41-24, to secure the top seed in the College Football Playoff. The rematch was a defensive affair for most of the game before the offenses sprung to life late. With two minutes left in the third quarter, the Crimson Tide led 9-6 and neither team had scored a touchdown.

With fewer than nine minutes left in the game, Alabama held a 18-13 lead, but the Bulldogs found the end zone three times in the fourth quarter to pull away. The dagger was a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown in the final minute of the game that ended the Crimson Tide's attempt at a game-tying drive and extended Georgia's lead to 15.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV passed for 226 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young of Alabama ended the game with 352 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

The Bulldogs won the national title in 1942 with a win in the Rose Bowl and 1980 when they beat Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama won the national championship in 2020 and has won the title six times in the last 13 seasons.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett appears in funny ‘GMA’ interview

Stetson Bennett won the biggest game of his career on Monday night, and the Georgia quarterback agreed to go on live television for an interview roughly eight hours later. In hindsight, that probably wasn’t the best idea. Bennett was gracious enough to discuss Georgia’s win over Alabama in the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Lindsey Vonn shares challenges of dating Tiger Woods

Lindsey Vonn has had a couple of public relationships and is used to being in the spotlight. But her first foray into being part of a celebrity couple came when she began dating Tiger Woods nearly a decade ago. Vonn and Woods met in 2012 and began dating in 2013....
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Kirby Smart had savage message for Dan Lanning after Georgia win

Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning have a good relationship. Lanning coached the Georgia defense on its way to a national championship, and Smart will be well aware of that. Despite that, Smart is leaving no room for sentimentality as Lanning takes over as the head coach at Oregon. Lanning shared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Bryce Young
Yardbarker

NFL seemingly disciplines officiating crew for Raiders-Bengals blunder

Jerome Boger and his officiating crew made a major mistake during Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, and the blunder may prove costly for them. The Bengals were awarded a touchdown late in the first half of their Wild Card win over the Raiders on a play that should not have counted. An inadvertent whistle was blown in the middle of a third-down play in the red zone before Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow (video here). By rule, the down should have been replayed due to the whistle, but the officials allowed the TD to stand.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore called Dak Prescott run on final play of game?

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and head coach Mike McCarthy are under fire following Sunday’s ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round. First off, Dallas committed a franchise playoff record 14 penalties in what ended up being a narrow 23-17 home loss to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians smacks Bucs' Andrew Adams in helmet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had a curious reaction to what one of his players did during the second half of Sunday’s NFC wild-card game. Arians stormed onto the field and struck safety Andrew Adams on the helmet at the end of a play in the second half. Arians appeared to be trying to prevent Adams from picking up a needless penalty, as the safety appeared to be grabbing the leg of a Philadelphia Eagles player.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson turns heads with cryptic post

Russell Wilson has said he wants to remain in Seattle next season and beyond, but Seahawks fans are not going to be convinced until they see him under center in 2022. The reaction to one of Wilson’s recent social media posts is proof of that. Wilson sent a cryptic...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#National Champions#American Football#Espn#Stetson Bennett Iv#Heisman Trophy#Notre Dame
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
Yardbarker

3 MLB Teams That Should Sign Albert Pujols

At 41 years old, Albert Pujols‘ best MLB days are almost certainly behind him, but he still has plenty to offer. While his overall production isn’t what it used to be, he’s still capable of making a positive on-the-field impact if he’s put in the right situation.
MLB
Yardbarker

Wizards teammates exchanged punches in heated halftime altercation?

The Washington Wizards got the victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, but it appears to have come at a cost. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Wizards teammates Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell got into a heated physical altercation at halftime of the game. Harrell was reportedly upset with Caldwell-Pope for not passing him the ball on one of the final sequences of the first half. The two players exchanged words, and it then escalated to Caldwell-Pope and Harrell throwing punches at each other. However, Charania adds that none of the punches connected, and that teammates then separated the two.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Colts GM Chris Ballard offers strong hint about Carson Wentz’s future with team

Carson Wentz cannot be feeling great about his job security with the Indianapolis Colts after listening to what general manager Chris Ballard had to say on Thursday. Ballard was asked by a reporter if Wentz will return as the starting quarterback in 2022. He would not commit and only said that the Colts felt acquiring Wentz in a trade last offseason was the right move “at the time.” He also said Wentz needs to play better.
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow goes viral for his sunglasses at postgame press conference

Joe Burrow led Cincinnati to its first playoff win in 31 years. The young quarterback oozes coolness, both with his calm demeanor on the field and chill attitude off it. He even looked the part after the Bengals’ 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Burrow was...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy