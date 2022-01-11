Kenjon Barner: Rejoins practice squad

Barner (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's wild-card game against the Eagles. Tampa Bay bumped Barner up from the practice squad after Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Ronald Jones (ankle) were ruled out for the postseason opener, but the Buccaneers ultimately won't need the the 32-year-old to serve as a third option out of the backfield. Giovani Bernard (hip/knee), who was listed as questionable heading into the day, has been cleared to play for the first time since Week 14, and he'll serve as a change-of-pace option behind Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Le'Veon Bell.
Comments / 0