IOC major sponsors mostly muted in runup to Beijing Olympics

By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beijing Winter Olympics are fraught with potential hazards for major sponsors, who are...

AFP

China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached its highest since March 2020. Organisers said last year there would be no international spectators at the Games -- partly due to China's weeks-long quarantine requirements -- but they had promised to allow domestic audiences. But those plans were scrapped on Monday as China reported 223 new infections just three weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to open. "In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organise spectators to watch the Games on-site," the Beijing Olympic organising committee said in a statement.
The Independent

Limited spectators allowed for Winter Olympics in Beijing

Limited spectators will be allowed at next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing the International Olympic Committee has announced.Tickets will not be sold to the general public but “groups of spectators” will be present provided they adhere to the country’s strict coronavirus measures.Effectively this means they will be selected to enter the so-called ‘closed loop’ system which will keep all Games personnel sealed off from Chinese society for the duration of the Games.The organisers expect that spectators will strictly abide by the COVID-19 countermeasures before, during and after each event so as to help create an absolutely safe environment.https://t.co/N0iUrtpcK8— IOC...
Clap, don't chant: China aims for 'Zero COVID' Olympics

Athletes will need to be vaccinated — or face a long quarantine — take tests daily and wear masks when not competing or training. Clapping is OK to cheer on teammates, not chanting. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be sent into isolation and unable to compete until cleared for discharge.
The Independent

Team USA urged to use burner phones over fears of hacking at olympics

US athletes competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics could be without their ordinary cellphones after Team USA advised against doing so. A warning was reportedly sent out to Team USA athletes in September and again in December about the risk of using an ordinary cellphone while in Beijing.Instead, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee is encouraging its athletes to use so called “burner” phones that will be disposed of following the games.It comes amid concerns about surveillance of athletes who are arriving in China ahead of the Winter Olympics beginning on 4 February. As the Wall...
Djokovic leaves Australia but debate goes on in vaccine saga

Australia sent Novak Djokovic home, but opinion remains divided worldwide on the No. 1 men's tennis player and whether he should have been allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. At a tennis center in Phoenix on Sunday, employee Stan Taylor said the lobby...
Tennis star's deportation exposes Australian border debate

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Weary after two years of some of the harshest COVID-19 border restrictions in the world, many Australians wanted tennis star Novak Djokovic kicked out of their country for traveling to a tennis tournament without being vaccinated. But the backdrop to the government's tough line on...
Reuters

Volkswagen Group China's component factory in Tianjin resumes some shifts

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group's (VOWG_p.DE) China unit said on Tuesday its component factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had resumed some shifts since Thursday last week. The component factory VW Automatic Transmission Tianjin had been closed since Monday last week, Volkswagen Group China said earlier.
WGN News

China’s Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality,’ pushes cooperation

GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
americanmilitarynews.com

China’s Xi threatens ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China confronted

Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Countries on CDC’s Do Not Travel List

The world is in the throes of the latest COVID-19 variant, the fast-moving and highly transmissible omicron version of the coronavirus. The variant was first detected in South Africa in late November and quickly spread around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that the variant accounted for 98% of COVID-19 […]
Reuters

China tells coal producers to maintain output over Lunar New Year

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China will tell coal producers to maintain normal production during the Lunar New Year holiday that starts at the end of this month, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday. China will also increase new energy generation capacity, as well...
