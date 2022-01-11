Market Outlook, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast Report - 2020 to 2030

According to the new market research report "Vitamin B3 Market by Type (Feed Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), Form , Source (Natural, Synthetic), Application (Pharmaceutical, Nutrition, Consumer, Agrochemicals), & Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Vitamin B3 market size is estimated to be valued USD 330 million in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 373 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in production of vitamin blends for compound feed, and the increase in the importance of vitamin-rich diets among consumers across the globe opened new avenues for Vitamin B3. The major countries in the world include China, the US, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, India, and Russia. The where the demand for functional and nutritionally enriched processed food products and the prevalence of vitamin deficiencies is driving the market for vitamin B3.

