Medical Composite Market Projected To Hit $2.1 Billion by 2030 | Analysis, Sales Revenue, Key players and Future Investment

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Animal Protein Market by Product Type, Form and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," The global animal protein market size was valued at $44,090.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $58,500.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4%from 2021 to 2027. Animal protein are functional ingredients used in the preparation of a wide range of food products, cosmetic products, nutraceuticals, and others. They possess many functional properties and bioactivities, which aid in the processing food & beverages, nutraceuticals, feed, and cosmetics. The demand for animal protein is expected to grow due to the high demand from food & beverage sectors. Moreover, growing demand from cosmetic industry for animal protein like gelatin is likely to offer immense animal protein market opportunity during the forecast period. Furthermore, the consumption of animal protein supplement is the current animal protein market trend which driving the growth of the market.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 HOURS AGO