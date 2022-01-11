European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at age 65
By RAF CASERT
BRUSSELS (AP) — David Sassoli, the Italian journalist who worked his way up in politics while defending the downtrodden and repressed to become president of the European Union’s parliament, died at a hospital in Italy early Tuesday, his spokesperson said. EU Council President Charles Michel called Sassoli...
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West.
The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.
But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21.
The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has denied that there was any agreement between the DUP and the Government to temporarily bring back double-jobbing for politicians in Northern Ireland.The DUP leader has confirmed his intention to seek the the dual positions of MLA and MP, amid a deepening political row over the Government proposals.However, he refused to confirm if any of his party colleagues would also attempt to avail of the dual mandate.Being an MP is a full time job, and then some, as is being an MLA. People deserve representation at both levels, and dual mandates were abolished for good reason. NIO...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat angrily rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday. The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry […]
Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. Upon landing Erdogan immediately headed to the northwestern town of Lac, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana where Turkey has funded the building of a complex with 522 apartments at a cost of 42 million euros ($48 million).An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed...
The trial against prominent Turkish civil rights figure Osman Kavala resumed Monday — the 1539th day of his pre-trial detention — without his participation.The hearing is taking place as a Council of Europe deadline that could trigger infringement procedures looms. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2019 that Kavala’s rights had been violated and ordered his release. But Turkey has repeatedly refused to do so, most recently in a court proceeding in late December.Philanthropist Kavala, who is in Silivri prison on the outskirts of Istanbul said in October he would no longer attend the trial via...
The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition.
Navalny was detained in a Moscow airport on his return to Russia from Germany on January 17 last year, ushering in a months-long crackdown that has seen his most prominent allies imprisoned or exiled.
"I don't regret it for a second," Navalny wrote in a post on Instagram from a penal colony outside Moscow.
"Having served my first year in prison, I want to tell everyone exactly what I shouted to those gathered outside the court when a convoy led me to a police van: don't be afraid of anything," Navalny added.
Ireland’s foreign minister has ordered an investigation into a champagne party involving his officials during the height of the first Covid lockdown last year.Simon Coveney has denied attending the bash at Iveagh House, which was held in June 2020 while strict measures were in place.The minister has faced repeated questions about the controversy, which was ignited after his secretary general Niall Burgess, now Ireland’s ambassador to France, tweeted a photo of the event.The image, which was later removed, showed about 20 officials at the department drinking Moët & Chandon champagne and not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing measures.A...
Sinn Fein has been accused of “abandoning” Northern Ireland’s farmers by DUP Environment Minister Edwin Poots.During ministerial question time at Stormont Mr Poots attacked a proposed private members’ climate change bill, which he said could lead to around 13,000 jobs being lost in the agricultural sector.Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland without a climate change act.Two separate climate bills are currently proceeding through legislative stages in the Assembly – a private members’ bill from Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey and one tabled by Mr Poots.Ms Bailey’s bill, which is supported by a majority...
A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, Commons Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood has said.The Conservative MP made the claim in the wake of a massive cyber attack on Ukraine which left much of the country without heat, light and access to money.Speaking to the Daily Mail about the incident, which experts believe was an attempt by President Vladimir Putin to destabilise Ukraine prior to a physical invasion, Mr Ellwood said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to place sufficient military hardware...
French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been fined €10,000 (£8,350) for inciting racial hatred by calling child migrants “thieves, rapists and murderers”. The 63-year-old former political commentator was not present at the Paris criminal court on Monday as the verdict was delivered. Judges said he risked a prison sentence if he failed to pay the fine. Mr Zemmour said he would appeal the ruling.His lawyer Olivier Pardo said the presidential contender would not attend the court “in order to prevent the judicial compound from turning into a non-stop TV news studio”.Mr Zemmour, who has two previous convictions on similar...
Goods imports from Great Britain have dropped by more than a fifth since Brexit figures show.The latest numbers from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the value of goods imports from Great Britain fell by almost 3.3 billion euro (£2.75 billion) from January to November last year.Meanwhile, goods exports to Great Britain in the first 11 months of last year was 13.4 billion (£11.2 billion), an increase of more than 20%.Exports from Britain to Ireland in November last year also increased by more than 16% compared to November 2020.Seasonally adjusted goods trade imports increased by €340 million in...
Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought.
Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion.
On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour.
"All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
