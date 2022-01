According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, U.S. & Canada Value Added Deli and Produce Market by Type, Sales Channel and Country: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027". The U.S. & Canada value added deli and produce market size was valued at $12,823.8 million in 2019, and is expected to reach the market size of $20,372.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021-2027. The ready-to-eat salad segment was the most prominent segment in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the majority of value share in 2019, and is estimated to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO