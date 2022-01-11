ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bad and Crazy

Cover picture for the articleOur team learns of a new enemy, and goes on a hunt to find and link him to the bigger picture they’re just starting to understand. But doing so will require them to confront an older enemy who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. EPISODE...

Bad And Crazy Episode 10 Release Date And Time, Preview

Here is what happened in Bad And Crazy Episode 9 and what viewers can expect in Episode 10. Bad And Crazy just keep on getting more interesting as new episodes are released. The ongoing tvN series stars Goblin actor Lee Dong Wook and Squid Game star Wi Ha Jun that tells the story of a man who has lived his whole life as a corrupt police detective.
Our Beloved Summer

Ready your hearts and your tissue boxes — we’ve reached quite a moving portion of our story. As our not-a-couple couple start breaking down their walls and communicating, it leads to some unexpected insight into our hero. EPISODES 11-12 WEECAP. Well-crafted is the word of the week for...
Team Dramabeans: What we’re watching

What kept you reaching for more (or agonizing when there was no more), and what made you want to throw your remote through the screen? Time to weigh in…. Snowdrop: Oh my freaking god, how many episodes have they kept the girls’ dorm hostage?? It feels like all we’ve seen is a cycle of negotiations over the phone, the higher-ups screaming at each other, and Su-ho’s comrade threatening to kill someone. I don’t see how the main couple can have a romance at this point, after everything Su-ho put Young-ro through. Especially after what happened with her brother. I don’t even really like this couple. I don’t like the majority of these characters, so why the hell am I watching? No, nope, nope. That’s it, I’m done. I’m officially dropping you, Snowdrop. I’ll just watch Jung Hae-in in DP instead.
Through the Darkness

Yay, Kim Nam-gil is back! Dark, gritty, and unforgiving, this foray into a series of crimes in the late 90s brings us alongside a tenacious detective as he struggles to uncover the truth of a convoluted case. Despite having the odds stacked against him, there’s an uneasy feeling in his gut that he just can’t ignore, and that intuition may be exactly what he needs to bring forth justice.
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls: Episodes 9-10 Open Thread. As all of our players start to get a little more desperate, it leads to more action on all fronts — sometimes rash, sometimes reactive — but either way, it’s pushing our characters closer to the truth about their lives, as the knot of fate continues to play out.
Netflix's 'Archive 81' is a slow-building horror of a mystery

Netflix’s psychologically tense and suspenseful “Archive 81” is an urban mystery dipped in the occult, then sprinkled with “Black Mirror”-like madness. Trailers for the eight-episode series suggest a monster horror show, but the slow-building, addictive hourlong drama is smarter than your average ghoul fest. Loosely based on a podcast of the same name, this mind-bending puzzle pits sanity against reality where the pursuit of lucidity is both a nightmare and a thrill.
Spiritualized – “Crazy”

In November we received the welcome news that a new Spiritualized album was on the way, the first since 2018’s And Nothing Hurt. With the release of lead single “Always Together With You,” Jason Pierce announced the impending arrival of Everything Was Beautiful. Now he has shared a second advance track called “Crazy” ahead of the album’s late February release.
Lee Dong Wook And Han Ji Eun Have A Tense But Tender Moment As Ex-Lovers In “Bad And Crazy”

TvN’s “Bad and Crazy” has released new stills of Lee Dong Wook and Han Ji Eun in the upcoming episode. “Bad and Crazy” stars Lee Dong Wook as Ryu Soo Yeol, a competent but corrupt police detective who will do anything to achieve success. Wi Ha Joon stars as K, a crazy vigilante who is passionate about justice. Han Ji Eun co-stars as Lee Hee Kyeom, a police officer and Ryu Soo Yeol’s ex-girlfriend.
Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
