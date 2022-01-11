Court docs: Man found dead in Adams Street home had over 100 stab wounds

INDIANAPOLIS — The man charged with the murders of two men found dead in a home last month on Adams Street told someone "I got into it with a couple of guys and it went too far," according to a court document.

Jamie Wells is charged in connection to the deaths of 30-year-old Dominic Patton and 35-year-old James Perry. According to a probable cause affidavit, Patton had over 100 stab wounds and Perry had been stabbed 7-9 times. Authorities wrote that both men "suffered a lot of trauma mostly to the upper chest and head."

The men were found unresponsive in the 2300 block of Adams Street on Dec. 15. A cell phone found in the residence was registered to Wells.

Wells was arrested in Chicago on Dec. 29 for an unrelated Marion County felony warrant. He was taken to the IMPD homicide office on Jan. 6 and arrested.

A jury trial is scheduled for March 28, according to online court records.