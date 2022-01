CALIFORNIA, USA — All across California, people will find long lines at testing sites as the omicron variant continues to surge. Nearly two years into the pandemic, there are more tools to fight against the virus including vaccines, as well as PCR and antigen tests. Dr. Phoung Luu, public health officer for both Sutter and Yuba counties, says the PCR tests are more accurate than a rapid antigen test when it comes to identifying infections and says false negatives are very rare.

