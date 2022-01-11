ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobcat Wins 2022 CES Innovation Award With World's First Electric Compact Track Loader

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Skid Steer Loader from 1958 has just gone through its newest transformation. In a new paradigm shift in compact construction equipment, Bobcat has unveiled the first fully electric mini digger. The recipient of this year’s CES Innovation Award, the Bobcat T7X...

