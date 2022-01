MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Flu vaccines protect children against serious illness, even when the vaccine doesn't match the circulating flu virus, according to a new study that reinforces the importance of flu shots. Flu viruses are constantly changing, and the effectiveness of flu vaccines can be influenced by the similarity between the viruses used in vaccine production and the viruses circulating in a given flu season. The composition of flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated to match evolving viruses, but changes...

