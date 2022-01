There's never been a case like it. It's been over 40 years now that a Missouri town decided to kill a man described as a bully and no one ever got caught. It was July 10,1981 when Ken Rex McElroy was murdered in the middle of Skidmore, Missouri. It happened in the middle of the day and there were dozens of witnesses. How did this murder never result in an arrest and conviction? Because no one in Skidmore, Missouri would talk about what happened.

