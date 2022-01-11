ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — For the 30-year-old Honduran woman, the worst seemed to be over. She’s been reunited with her son who, as a 6-year-old, was separated from her under the Trump administration. She’s working construction in North Carolina. And attorneys were negotiating a payment for families like hers that endured...

