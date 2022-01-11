Stetson Bennett Cried Tears of Joy on the Sidelines as Georgia Won the National Title

Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 to with the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night, and no one was happier than Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett. After cornerback Kelee Ringo returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown to seal the game, Bennett was seen crying tears of joy on the sidelines.

Check it out:

Bennett, a senior and an Atlanta native grew up a huge Georgia fan. He put up huge numbers at Pierce County High School, and got some mid-major offers, but didn't get an offer from Georgia. In 2017, he walked on to the team at UGA, and at the end of the season decided to transfer to Jones County Junior College.

Bennett transferred back to Georgia after one season at Jones County and served as Jake Fromm's backup in 2019. In 2020, Bennett was backing up the highly-touted D'Wan Mathis and Georgia Tech transfer Jamie Newman, while former five-star USC transfer JT Daniels recovered from knee surgery. Newman opted to sit the season out and Mathis was named the starter. After a few weeks of poor play, Bennett earned the starting job a few weeks into the season. Daniels eventually took the starting job from him.

Bennett opened the 2021 season as Daniels' backup, but took the job back when Daniels injured an oblique muscle. He never gave it back and led the Bulldogs to their first national title in 41 years.

After all that, I think crying tears of joy on the sidelines was certainly an acceptable reaction.