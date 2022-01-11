ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Avalanche rally to defeat Kraken

 6 days ago

Nicolas Aube-Kubel had two goals, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in Denver on Monday night.

Devon Toews also scored, Pavel Francouz stopped 23 shots and Andre Burakovsky had two assists for the Avalanche, who have won five straight.

Jared McCann and Marcus Johansson each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken, Colin Blackwell also scored, and Philipp Grubauer had 31 saves against his former team.

Grubauer was Colorado’s top goaltender the previous three seasons and helped the Avalanche earn the President’s Trophy in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season when he went 30-9-1.

He signed as a free agent with Seattle over the summer.

Colorado played without captain Gabriel Landeskog, who was placed in health and safety protocols earlier Monday.

The Avalanche trailed 3-1 with about six minutes left in the second period but rallied to tie it midway through the third. Kadri put them ahead at 14:17 of the third with his 13th goal of the season.

Colorado jumped on top in the first period when Logan O’Connor backhanded a pass to Aube-Kubel as he came down the slot, and his wrister beat Grubauer at 5:50.

The Kraken tied it when Johansson deflected Jordan Eberle’s shot by Francouz at 9:16 of the first. It was Johansson’s third goal of the season.

Seattle took a 2-1 lead early in the second period when McCann had the puck along the left boards and sent a sharp-angle shot through traffic and under Francouz’s left arm and in at 4:49. It was his 14th of the season.

The Kraken extended the lead to 3-1 when Blackwell redirected Jamie Oleksiak’s shot past Francouz at 14:20. It was his third of the season.

The Avalanche got one back before the second intermission when Aube-Kubel knocked the rebound off Grubauer, and the puck trickled in to make it 3-2 with three minutes left in the period.

It was Aube-Kubel’s fourth of the season.

Toews tied it at 11:47 of the third when Cale Makar’s rebound deflected off his right skate and in. It was his seventh of the season.

–Field Level Media

