Toledo Legal News - News Sweeping new laws now apply across U.S. localities

By Editorials
 6 days ago

Hundreds of new laws have taken effect in 2022,...

Sentinel

Stimulus Checks 2022: When Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get $1,400

In the first few weeks of 2022, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put pressure on Congress to pass another $1,400 one-time stimulus payment for Social Security for seniors. This is due to the confusion that has arisen in the United States as a result of an increase in Corona cases since the advent of the new, milder Omicron form. This payout would be akin to a 4th stimulus check.
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections. The current wave has been triggered, primarily, by the omicron variant, which currently accounts for the vast majority of new cases in the U.S. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes during […]
INDIANA STATE
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

India tells top court it has no plans to force people to get Covid vaccine

The Indian government has told the country’s top court that it does not plan to inoculate individuals without their consent, and added that it has not set out any guidelines making it mandatory for citizens to carry their vaccination certificates.The central home ministry said this in response to an affidavit filed by NGO Eva Foundation, which sought ease of access to vaccination for persons with disabilities, as it advocated for door-to-door vaccinations.On 3 December, the Supreme Court had granted the petitioners the liberty to formulate concrete suggestions with the aim of strengthening the existing framework to ensure that disabled citizens...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Great COVID News As Cases Declining Across New York

There is some positive news in the Empire State today, as the Governor announced that the 7-day average positive cases are declining in all regions of the state. Across New York, hospitalizations have also declined over the last week, as the new COVID-related admissions are down 10.7% over the last week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

Will Senior Citizens Get $1400 Stimulus Checks in 2022?

As inflation continues to surge among rising cases of Omicron, the third stimulus checks round seem to have done little to save people from financial distress. With decreasing avenues of income, people are now hoping that the government sends in more aid in the form of the fourth round of stimulus checks. Being hit the hardest amid the pandemic due to limited income, senior citizens are also among the people pushing for stimulus payments for themselves.
INCOME TAX

