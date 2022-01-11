ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White's cause of death revealed

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 11 (ANI): Iconic actor Betty White's death certificate revealed that she suffered a stroke six days before she breathed her last on December 31. The certificate, obtained by TMZ, showed that...

See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.
Betty White’s Final Message: How ‘Betty White: A Celebration’ Pivoted to Become an Iconic Tribute

Despite being nearly 100 years old, it felt like Betty White was, somehow, going to live forever. So when her death was announced on New Year’s Eve, it stunned everyone — including producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. The duo, who knew Betty for more than a decade and are the minds behind PBS’ Pioneers of Television, were gearing up to celebrate the icon’s life and legacy on Jan. 17 with Fathom Events’ Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. “We were just shell-shocked,” Boettcher says. “I think with her so close to 100 — it was just a gutshot...
Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
Betty White Tributes, Screenings & Charity Challenges Mark TV Icon’s 100th Birthday

Refresh for updates… On what would have been her 100th birthday, the beloved TV legend Betty White is being remembered with online tributes, special screenings and animal charity challenges. The Cincinnati Zoo even named a newborn penguin in her honor, calling the blue penguin chick “Rose” after White’s Golden Girls character. “We think Betty would approve,” the Zoo tweeted. In fact, animal rights and charities are a common theme in the White tributes, honoring the actress’ longtime championing of the cause. “In honor of the late, great Betty White,” tweeted actress Bernadette Peters, “we ask that you participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating...
Betty White's Assistant Shares Final Photo of 'Golden Girls' Star to Celebrate Her Birthday

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, and to celebrate the day, her assistant shared one of the final photos taken of her. White died on New Year's Day at age 99, and Fathom Events played Betty White: A Celebration in theaters to honor her legendary television career. White was a five-time Emmy winner whose career began at the birth of television.
Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
