College Sports

Alabama's Brian Branch came up with the most casual fumble recovery ever

By Caroline Darney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide got a huge break midway through the fourth quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game as Christian Harris tracked down Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV for a sack. On the play, Bennett lost the ball, sending it haplessly to the turf and careening towards the sideline.

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch casually grabbed the ball, seemingly out of bounds, as it looked like the Bulldogs would have to punt the ball away with a 13-12 lead.

The play, however, was ruled a fumble with a recovery by the defense. Upon replay, it was close as to whether or not Bennett’s arms was moving forward.

But was Branch in bounds? When we tell you it’s the closest it could possibly be to a recovery, we mean it came down to blades of grass.

He. Was. In.

Alabama would take advantage of the extra possession, scoring the team’s first touchdown of the game on a reception by Cameron Latu from a Bryce Young pass to make it 18-13 in favor of Alabama in the fourth quarter.

FanSided

Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho Press

MIKE PRATER: There's one smart landing spot for Moore — and it's obvious

We all have prized possessions, and we protect them at all costs. We think about them in times of reflection, and strategize silly (but serious) scenarios in our minds: “If the house catches fire, what’s the first thing I’d grab?’’ Me? The marble-shaped crystal that contains a small handful of my father’s ashes. You? Think...
NFL
