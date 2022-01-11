ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic back into swing in Australia, visa questions linger

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has held a practice session, a day after he left immigration detention, focusing on defending his Australian Open title even while he...

localnews8.com

The Spun

John McEnroe Reacts To The Novak Djokovic Situation

John McEnroe has weighed in on the ongoing Novak Djokovic situation. The situation began when Djokovic, despite being unvaccinated from COVID-19, traveled to Australia for the Australian Open. He had informed the public that he received a medical exemption to go without vaccination. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke denied Djokovic’s...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal: Australian Open is much more important than any player

The Australian Open is more important than a single player and will be a great tournament “with or without” Novak Djokovic according to Rafael Nadal The Spaniard has made it clear on a number of occasions that he disagrees with Djokovic’s resistance to Covid-19 vaccination and the degree to which his ongoing visa battle has overshadowed the tournament is clearly a frustration to many.Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference, Nadal said: “It’s very clear that Novak Djokovic is one of the best players of the history, without a doubt. But there is no one player in history that’s more...
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open players tire of Djokovic saga - 'no one' bigger than event

Players at the Australian Open were on Saturday growing tired of the Novak Djokovic visa saga overshadowing the opening Grand Slam of the year with Rafael Nadal declaring no one was bigger than the tournament. World number one Djokovic has again been detained in Australia after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared he was a threat to the public. He is facing deportation with his chances of defending his men's title at Melbourne Park looking increasingly slim. His lawyers are battling to keep him in the country in a controversy that has dragged on for over a week.
TENNIS
AFP

Novak Djokovic - brooding, divisive tennis great with fiery temper

Novak Djokovic grew up with NATO bombs raining down on Serbia but emerged to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time. A judge overturned that, but the government then tore up Djokovic's visa for a second time, triggering Sunday's court hearing, which the tennis ace lost.
TENNIS
TheAtlantaVoice

Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The first test of Naomi Osaka’s new approach to tennis might have been when she completely whiffed an overhead to give her opponent a break point on Day 1 of the no-Novak-Djokovic Australian Open. Osaka didn’t chuck her racket. She didn’t roll her eyes. She smiled. “There are situations where I […] The post Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
TENNIS
WREG

How Djokovic bends his mind to succeed

To his critics, Novak Djokovic has been cavalier and reckless in the face of a deadly pandemic. But students of the tennis star’s game note that bending reality has been a secret to his success, until now. The dizzying saga playing out in Australia over Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has cemented his image as the […]
TENNIS
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
WHO 13

Ruled out: Australia deports Novak Djokovic for being unvaccinated

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. […]
TENNIS

