Boys hockey: Kramer’s hat trick sparks Gov. Livingston

Andrew Low scored twice for Morristown-Beard as the team held off Pingry for a 3-2 win on Monday at Twin Oaks in Morristown. Charlie Guida and Low each had a first-period goal to get Morristown-Beard to a 2-0 lead before Evan Xie answered for Pingry with just more than six minutes to go in the opening frame.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO