Livingston, NJ

Boys hockey: Kramer’s hat trick sparks Gov. Livingston

By Andrew Borders
 6 days ago
Brian Kramer had a hat trick as Gov. Livingston posted a 3-1 win over West Essex on Monday at Warinanco Ice Skating Center...

NJ.com

Boys hockey: Morristown-Beard holds off Pingry

Andrew Low scored twice for Morristown-Beard as the team held off Pingry for a 3-2 win on Monday at Twin Oaks in Morristown. Charlie Guida and Low each had a first-period goal to get Morristown-Beard to a 2-0 lead before Evan Xie answered for Pingry with just more than six minutes to go in the opening frame.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Lacey over Kearny - Boys ice hockey recap

John Fosbre scored to break a 3-3 tie in the third period and Lacey went on to defeat Kearny 5-3 at Secaucus Ice Rink. Collin Costello added an empty-net goal in the third and finished with two goals and an assist. Aiden Devaney and Aidan Flanagan also scored as Lacey improved to 2-7.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over Morristown-Beard - Girls basketball recap

Emily Poulas made five 3-pointers for 15 points to guide Jefferson in its 58-21 victory against Morristown-Beard in Oak Ridge. Ivana Tisma and Amanda Nwankwo collected 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Jefferson (8-1). Skylar Reale lifted Morristown-Beard (4-2) with 14 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 North Hunterdon over Voorhees - Wrestling recap

North Hunterdon, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, picked up bonus points in 10 of its 11 wins to roll to a 61-18 dual victory over Voorhees in Allendale. Luke Yager (190), Brendan Raley (215), Liam Akers (285), Logan Wadle (106), Shane Wysoki (113), Ben Makaritis (120), John VanDoren (126), Brian Wilson (150), and Tucker Lewis (157) all secured pins for the Lions (8-2).
ALLENDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Middlesex over Roselle Park - Boys basketball recap

Michael Salvatore poured in a game-high 26 points to go with five rebounds and five steals in Middlesex’s 69-44 win over Roselle Park in Middlesex. Middlesex went on a 23-2 tear in the third quarter to break open a close game and went on to improve to 4-7. Stephen...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood over Sayreville - Girls basketball recap

Gianna Perez was red-hot from beyond the arc, as she hit six 3-pointers on her way to a team-high 18 points in Spotswood’s 57-37 win over Sayreville in Spotswood. Spotswood jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as it improved to 7-2.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

McNair over Paterson Charter - Girls basketball recap

Molly Brown went for 30 points, seven steals, five dimes and three rebounds for McNair in its 49-12 win against Paterson Charter in Paterson. Kristen Rojas generated nine points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal for McNair (3-1). Zemirah Redmond logged five points for Paterson Charter (0-10). The N.J....
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

East Orange defeats West Orange - Boys basketball recap

East Orange’s Nahum Lewis tallied a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead his team past West Orange 67-53 in the MLK Day Basketball Showcase at Orange High School. East Orange (5-1) took control early, as it went into halftime up 38-24. Lewis was not the only...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Nutley defeats Millburn - Boys ice hockey recap

Julian Poole and Rocco Albanese recorded a hat trick to help lead Nutley to a 12-2 victory over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. Nutley (5-10) took over early as it led 6-1 at the end of the first period before scoring five more in the second and one in the third.
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

