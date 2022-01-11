ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'His Fault, Not Mine': Internet Drags Man Who Gambled Away Fiancé's Wedding Dress Fund

By Taylor McCloud
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your gambling addict fiancé went to Vegas for his bachelor party. See that wall over there? The writing is on it," one commenter...

Dawn Pennington
7d ago

Run girl, that was and is a big red flag. I lived with a gambler, who hid it rather well for a few years but one night he took my debit card from my wallet in my purse and took money from my checking account the next incident came when He wrote himself a huge check since his stepdad was in the hospital and blew it all on video poker. They might be “good” for awhile, but the urge gets them every time.

Sheila Ewing
6d ago

I think she's focusing on the wrong thing...a wedding dress, is the least of your worries. This guy is bad news, at least for right now. I know that gambling is an addiction and an addiction is an illness, but unless the person is willing and wants to get help, this kinda thing is gonna occur throughout your marriage. I would at least postpone the wedding and seriously consider "who" you're marrying.

Michelle Ayotte
6d ago

She should NEVER marry him. It would be a big mistake. She should cut her losses, call off the engagement/wedding, and run !

The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Applebee's server calls out customer who left low tip because holidays were 'rough,' sparks debate

A server at an Applebee's restaurant posted an image of a bill showing a low tip, sparking debate on the issue. The holidays are a tough time for workers who are often overwhelmed by the rush and a majority of them are paid starvation wages. On the back of the financial crisis on account of the pandemic, everyone's having a tough time and one customer said they could only afford a smaller tip as the holidays had been rough. The alleged server wasn't impressed and posted the image of the bill, which also contained a scrawled note reading: "You [were] great. Holidays are just rough right now," reported Comicsands.
RESTAURANTS
