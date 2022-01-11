ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxFov_0diE1AmY00

Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff title Monday for its first national title in 41 years.

Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give No. 3 Georgia a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left and then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left.

The final blow came from the defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Instead of going down with a little over a minute left, Ringo took off and behind a convoy of blockers went 79 yards for a touchdown that set off a wild celebration by the Georgia fans who packed Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Bulldogs hadn't won a national title since freshman Herschel Walker led them there in 1980. If simply snapping the drought wasn't good enough, doing against No. 1 Alabama (13-12) had to make it feel even better.

Nick Saban's Crimson Tide had won seven straight against the Bulldogs, including the last four against Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Saban's longtime assistant.

__

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
Idaho Press

MIKE PRATER: There's one smart landing spot for Moore — and it's obvious

We all have prized possessions, and we protect them at all costs. We think about them in times of reflection, and strategize silly (but serious) scenarios in our minds: “If the house catches fire, what’s the first thing I’d grab?’’ Me? The marble-shaped crystal that contains a small handful of my father’s ashes. You? Think...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Calvin Ridley News

Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the field to focus on his mental health. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, this situation involving Ridley’s self assessment has not changed, but the Falcons are still holding out hope that they’ll have their 27-year-old wideout back for the 2022 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Drought#American Football#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

437K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy