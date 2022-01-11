ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

3 eating and drinking habits that aren’t good for your brain

By KIERSTEN WILLIS The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
nny360.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrain health is important at any age. To maintain it, you have to be mindful of what you consume. “There is growing scientific evidence that healthy behaviors, which have been shown to prevent cancer, diabetes, and heart disease, also may reduce risk for (subjective cognitive decline),” the Centers for Disease Control...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Your Diet Isn’t Only What You Eat:

How you eat is just as important as what you eat. Eating mindfully can help you lose weight and keep it off. When most people think about Diet, they think about the food they’re eating. However, how you eat is also essential. Eating mindfully can help you lose weight and keep it off in the long run. Here are a few tips to get started:
DIETS
pix11.com

Don’t diet, change your brain instead!

If you’re thinking it’s time to start that new year diet to drop those unwanted holiday pounds, well think again!. There’s growing research that shows restrictive diets don’t work. Health experts say food restrictions and long-term dieting can backfire, slowing your metabolism and making you want to eat more.
DIETS
urbanmatter.com

Foods To Stimulate Your Brain

We all know that if you eat the right foods, you can stay physically healthy and fit. While it’s important to take care of your body, it’s also important to take care of your mind, too. There are plenty of foods that you can enjoy, that will stimulate your brain and help you work smarter, enjoy activities like playing casinos or online games or even partake in sports more effectively. Which foods should you be adding to your shopping list?
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Health#Vitamin#Carbohydrates#Food Drink#Cleveland Clinic#Health Essentials#Ohio State University#Wexner Medical Center
Napa Valley Register

Over 30? Avoid These Eating Habits to Age Gracefully

Over 30? , Avoid These Eating Habits to Age Gracefully. As we age, our bodies change in a way that increases the difficulty of losing weight and living a healthy life. If you've reached the three-decade mark, avoid these foods at all costs:. Flavored Yogurt. Cutting out sweets like candy and cookies can be a bit obvious. But sometimes sugar is hiding in less assuming places, such as flavored yogurt. Some flavored yogurt has as much sugar as a bowl of full-flavored ice cream. . Canned Soup. Just like mother used to make? Yeah, ok. Cutting back on sodium could be the healthiest decision you make this year, and the canned soup will have to go. Many of today's popular canned soup brands offer 40% of the daily recommended amounts of sodium in only one serving. Sugary Breakfast. You're all grown up, and it's time to start eating that way. Many sweet morning-time pastries can contain nearly a day's worth of sugar. Sugary diets typically don't end well. . Those who consume 17-21% of their calories from added sugar are 38% more likely to die of heart disease.
FITNESS
WYTV.com

Positive Parenting: Breaking bad eating habits

(WYTV) – In this edition of Positive Parenting, we’re taking a look at how parents can create healthy habits starting at a young age. WYTV spoke with one local health and wellness expert who says that having patience and making small changes will help your kids and family in the long run.
RELATIONSHIPS
healththoroughfare.com

Visceral Fat Can Occur If You Don’t Avoid Certain Drinking Habits

If you don’t want to deal with visceral fat at a certain point in life, as many people do, you don’t need to be a scientist to figure out how to do it. Others have done the documentation for you and provided the right information. That’s the huge benefit of living in the world nowadays: there are a lot of smart people out there willing to help us out!
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Wiscnews.com

Want to hit ‘restart’ on your eating habits for 2022? Here’s some food for thought

The arrival of a new year always feels like a fresh start, but that feels truer than ever this year as the pandemic continues. While it’s a great idea to take stock of how we handled 2021 and what we might want to do differently going forward, it’s not necessary to go to extremes. In fact, a rigid, rules-based approach may backfire. Let’s look at three popular ways of hitting “restart” and alternative approaches that may be both kinder and more sustainable.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sand Hills Express

How to stick to healthy eating habits throughout 2022

The beginning of a new year often feels like the perfect time for a fresh start — an opportunity to change bad habits and establish new routines to keep yourself healthy, emotionally and physically. Losing weight and eating better are at the top of many people’s lists of New...
WEIGHT LOSS
TMZ.com

This Energy Drink Uses Nootropics To Give Your Brain The Boost It Needs

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Feeling run down lately? Could your brain use a boost? Are your thoughts not as clear as they used to be? You're not alone. But luckily, there's an energy drink that can help. Qualia Nootropic...
HEALTH
wearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: Your Brain on Meditation

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Scientists estimate that between 200 million to 500 million people meditate worldwide. And more than 14-percent of Americans have meditated at least once. This popular practice is known to improve focus and make you feel better, but research is also showing it has powerful effects on the brain.
YOGA
Concord Monitor

My Turn: Honing your habits

In the latest Harper’s Magazine, Meghan O’Gieblyn writes an extended meditation on habits, covering both the pros and the cons. On one extreme, she says, are the techies who think ditching habits would be “unimaginably great.” That’s how I felt when I was young, driven by testosterone and the turbulent times of the 1960s. I craved to be unleashed, to run free and unfettered from restraints of any kind.
LIFESTYLE
d1softballnews.com

There are eating habits that age you ahead of time

There are eating habits that age you before their time, some are very frequent and harm us in an unexpected way. We are what we eat, everyone says it. This means that if we eat badly, we live badly. Living badly means one thing: aging badly, getting old earlier. A power supply wrong it burns us health and life. The worst thing is that often these mistakes are not made by choice – it would be somehow justifiable, which can be said to someone who chooses conscious of being bad? – but for inattention, laziness and not information. We do things in good faith, perhaps without thinking: in short, most of us certainly don’t want to ruin ourselves with the same hands. So what should we avoid? What are those eating habits that are destined to hurt us and make us age ahead of time? Today we find out together someone.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy