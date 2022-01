The dazzling dining options of the Granite State seaport are just a stone's throw away. Everyone knows that the dining scene in Portland, Maine is well worth the drive from Boston. If you want to save some time and gas money, though, take heed: Portsmouth, New Hampshire is a similarly quaint seaport that’s only an hour away—about half the ride, but with a restaurant scene that competes with cities many times its size. (No wonder Boston’s own Row 34 chose the historic downtown for its first out-of-state location.) Ready to hit the road? Let the best of Portsmouth whet your whistle.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO