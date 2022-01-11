One-pot lamb recipe is a family pleaser

I feel like every time I tell you about a soup, I tell you that it’s my favorite. But this time I mean it. Zuppa Toscana is everything you want a soup to be – it’s comforting without being heavy and it has incredible flavor – a little bit creamy with a touch of spice and plenty of savory sausage and earthy kale. While that kind of flavor profile might sound fussy, it’s certainly not. This Zuppa Toscana comes together easily in a single pot in well under an hour, making it an ideal choice for busy weeknights and cozy Sunday suppers alike.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO