One-pot lamb recipe is a family pleaser

Add onion to the pot; cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, until slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Add spinach; cook, stirring constantly, until just wilted, about 1 minute. Stir in rice, peas, lemon zest, salt and 1 3/4 cups broth. Return the chicken to the pot. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover, reduce heat to low and simmer, undisturbed, until the chicken is cooked through, the liquid is absorbed and the rice is almost tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, until the rice is tender, about 5 minutes. Add Parmesan, cream cheese, tarragon, lemon juice and the remaining 1/4 cup broth, stir until the cheese is melted and the mixture is creamy.
Comments / 1