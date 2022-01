GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attending summer camp for free, or at a reduced cost, is being made possible by the Children’s Trust of Alachua County. As part of the summer programs initiative, more than 1,200 students got to participate in camps ranging form arts to sports last year. That’s according to Executive Director Colin Murphy, who said program is returning for a second time this summer.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO