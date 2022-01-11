ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Mixed-Size Trios Match Announced For MLW Blood & Thunder

By Jeremy Thomas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mixed-size trios match with a mystery competitor is set for MLW Blood & Thunder. MLW announced on Monday that...

The Independent

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
411mania.com

Update on The Status of the Street Profits’ Contracts With WWE

Fightful Select reports that the Street Profits currently have ‘plenty of time’ left on their WWE deals. There had been some confusion when the site previously reported that their contracts were good “at least through 2021.” This was because they signed multi-year contracts in 2019, which would, by definition, be at least two years.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Team Vitality adds former Astralis trio, announces $56M investment

Team Vitality officially announced the addition of a trio of former Astralis stars to its CS:GO roster on Wednesday along with an investment of more than $56 million in the organization. Former Astralis trio Peter "dupreeh" Rasmussen, Emil "Magisk" Reif and Danny "zonic" Sorensen are joining Vitality, replacing Richard "shox"...
dynamotheory.com

Dynamo announce preseason schedule featuring 8 matches

The Houston Dynamo announced their preseason schedule today featuring eight matches in a number of locations. Players will report to preseason in Houston tomorrow for entrance exams and then take to the field under new head coach Paulo Nagamura two days later on Tuesday, January 18. Below is the schedule...
411mania.com

WWE Superstars Sheamus & Bayley Attend Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium

– WWE Superstars Bayley and Sheamus were in attendance as today’s Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. They were there to promote WrestleMania 38, which will be held at the venue later this year. You can check out some photos of the group at the posted...
411mania.com

AEW Dark Taping Results from Universal Studios (SPOILERS): Former Impact Star Debuts

Below are results from Saturday’s AEW Dark TV tapings which took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Results courtesy of F4WOnline.com. Former Impact star Rohit Raju debuted, losing to Shawn Dean. Session 1. * Gunn Club (w/ Billy Gunn) defeated two enhancement talents. * Leyla Hirsch defeated Katalina...
411mania.com

ROH Releases This Week’s Show On Website For Free

ROH has released this week’s episode of their ROH TV series on their website for free. This week’s episode takes a look at the company’s women’s division, and you can check out out here. The episode is described as follows:. “This weekend’s special episode of Ring...
411mania.com

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
411mania.com

AJ Francis Explains Why He’s A Fan of WWE NXT 2.0

In an interview with Ringsiders Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), AJ Francis, formerly Top Dolla in WWE, explained why he’s a fan of the change in direction for NXT, which has been rebranded NXT 2.0. Here are highlights:. On being a fan of NXT 2.0: “I love NXT 2.0 because...
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.16.22: Women’s Championships On the Line, More

WWE held a live event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Sunday with both Women’s Championships defended and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory. * Chad Gable defeated Riddle. * WWE United States Championship Match:...
411mania.com

UPDATED: Full List of Teams for WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

UPDATE: WWE has revealed that the Creed Brothers are the eighth and final team for the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The full field has been updated:. * Jacket Time (KUSHIDA & Ikemen Jiro) * Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) * Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward.
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling News: Scott D’Amore Thanks Matt Striker For His Work With the Company, D’Amore Attends GCW Event, AXS TV To Air More Classic Impact PPVs

– In a post on Twitter, Scott D’Amore thanked Matt Striker for his work with Impact Wrestling. Striker worked there for a full year. Tom Hannifan was hired as the new lead play-by-play announcer earlier this month. D’Amore wrote: “Now that @IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKlll & this weeks #IMPACTonAXSTV episode are...
