Kanye West Debuts New Hoodies in ‘Heaven and Hell’ Video

The apocalyptic music video for “Heaven and Hell” features the minimalist hoodie from Ye’s collection with the American retailer. No one, it seems, has had a busier start to 2022 than Kanye West. In the first 11 days of the year, the ever-controversial artist has already gone on the most chaotic second date known to man, teased a much-anticipated three-part Netflix documentary on his life, and announced a new much-coveted fashion line with Balenciaga’s Demna as part of his ongoing collaboration with GAP. Now, just days after the latter, Ye drops a stunning new music video for his song “Heaven and Hell” that also gives us a look at a new hoodie from the YEEZY GAP collection.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO