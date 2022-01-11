ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actress Cynthia Erivo To Star In Netflix Sci-Fi Film ‘Blink Speed’

By Jose Pedro Eichenseer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will be starring in the new Netflix sci-fi film Blink Speed. She will be producing the film alongside Matt Jackson, the producer behind The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Molly’s Game. The movie is based on a short story...

EW.com

Jennifer Hudson and Cynthia Erivo both score SAG Awards nominations for playing Aretha Franklin

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced this morning, and Aretha Franklin has a presence in a very big way thanks to two powerhouse actresses. Among the film nominees for Female Actress in a Leading Role was Jennifer Hudson, who portrayed the Queen of Soul in the biopic Respect. Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo earned a nod for Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for her role as Franklin in National Geographic's Genius: Aretha.
Netflix’s Kanye West Documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Releases New Teaser

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming documentary series about Kanye West, according to Variety. Titled Jeen-yuhs, the documentary aims to introduce the audience to a more personal side of Kanye’s life. The series consists of three parts. It will launch on Feb. 16 via Netflix.
2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations Announced; ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Succession’ Lead

The full list of nominations for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards was announced Wednesday, with HBO’s Succession and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso leading with five total nominations, according to Variety. Due to COVID-19, the SAG Awards were announced via Instagram for the second consecutive year, with Rosario Dawson (Dopesick) and Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick, Boom!) announcing the honors.
Sidney Poitier Documentary in the Works By Apple

Sidney Poitier, whose roles as a determined man in films like To Sir With Love, In The Heat Of The Night, and Guess Who’s Coming For Dinner, established him as the first black Hollywood idol. His career helped pave the way for future movie stars of color. After his recent death, it has come to light that Apple has been laboring on a documentary on the life of one of Hollywood’s brightest stars.
Leslie Grace Gives First Look At Her ‘Batgirl’ Costume For Upcoming HBO Max Film

Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming Batgirl film, expected to bow on HBO Max at some point this year. “I use their expectations against them,” Grace captioned the Instagram image. “That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” – Batgirl, Year One The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Grace as Barbara Gordon. J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton are also on board. The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice. When the film debuts on HBO Max, it will mark one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)
‘Pig’ Director Michael Sarnoski To Helm Paramount’s Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Movie

Deadline reports that Michael Sarnoski, director of Pig, has been in negotiations to replace Jeff Nichols and helm the next untitled installment in A Quiet Place franchise. The only information about the project so far is that it will be a spinoff rather than a threequel based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films. The hope is to set up a potential Quiet Place universe that Paramount Pictures can build on for years to come. It is also known that Emily Blunt and Krasinski will likely not reprise their roles in this installment.
‘Black Panther 2’ Finally Restarts Production with Star Letitia Wright

It’s been two months since “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to the popular Ryan Coogler-directed feature “Black Panther” halted production. Now, it’s finally set to move forward after a series of delays including an on-set injury and on-going COVID-19 infections. Actress Letitia Wright, who played Shuri in the first feature and is set as the lead of the sequel, is set to return to filming which is taking place in Atlanta. Wright endured an on-set injury back in August which prohibited her from continuing filming. The actress has also faced backlash on social media for controversial statements related to the...
New Full Trailer for Netflix's Robot Sci-Fi Comedy BIGBUG From the Director of AMELIE

Netflix has released a full trailer for the upcoming sci-fi comedy Bigbug, which comes from director Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the creator of films such as Amélie, Delicatessen, and City of Lost Children. For those of you familiar with Jaunet’s crazy and fun work, you know what to expect from this latest project of his, and this one looks vibrant, wacky, and wild.
First Look at Swedish Netflix Film Black Crab Starring Noomi

Today, Netflix revealed the first images from the Swedish action thriller Black Crab, directed by Adam Berg. The film stars Noomi Rapace in the lead role and will launch globally on Netflix on March 18, 2022. BLACK CRAB is a Swedish action thriller set in a post-apocalyptic world torn apart...
‘Respect’: Read The Screenplay For Aretha Franklin Biopic That Explores How She Became The Queen Of Soul

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. When it came to encapsulating the epic life, prodigious talent and seismic impact of the iconic Aretha Franklin, the creative team behind Respect had a massive tapestry from which to draw. But the challenge was exactly which aspects of the Queen of Soul’s enormous legacy should be given sharp focus? “We wanted to have an arc,” said screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson, who crafted the story in close collaboration with her longtime collaborator, director Liesl Tommy. “We weren’t trying to...
Netflix Begins Filming on Popular Sequel Starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

Production on Murder Mystery 2 has finally started in Oahu, Hawaii. The movie will reunite Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston who both starred in the original 2019 Netflix movie. News of a sequel in development first surfaced months after Murder Mystery was released, but it wasn't until September 2021 that Netflix formally announced the sequel.
Evan Rachel Wood’s Documentary About Alleged Abuse by Marilyn Manson To Be Added To Sundance and HBO

The Sundance Film Festival has announced a surplus of new films that they will be premiering for their 2022 season. Phoenix Rising, a documentary about the life of actress, Evan Rachel Wood, is among that list of films. The documentary also covers the abuse allegations that Wood made against singer, Marilyn Manson, last year. The film has been in the making for over two years, it was directed by the Oscar-nominated, Amy Berg. Sundance will be showing the first act of the two part film.
This Is The Oldest Oscar Winner Of All Time

The first Academy Awards were given out in 1929 based on voting by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). What was a private dinner to host the awards ceremony has now become a public spectacle viewed by millions of people each year, in a television show that goes on for […]
Official Trailer for Indie Sci-Fi Film 'Saul at Night' with a Sleep Curfew

"I prefer to suffer." Utopia has revealed an official US trailer for Saul at Night, a quirky indie sci-fi drama marking the feature debut of filmmaker Cory Santilli. This originally premiered in 2019 at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and is opening in the US this week on VOD for anyone interested. In Saul at Night, a mandatory sleep schedule has been enforced worldwide with one outlier who is forced to become acclimated to isolation in a bizarre experiment. He invents new ways to connect with his sleeping family. Starring Kentucker Audley as Saul, with Suzanne Clément, Stephanie Ellis, and Acadia Colan. Described as a "carefully drawn study of human nature and the nature of connections to both loved ones and strangers." This looks much darker & more dramatic than I was expecting, but I'm still curious to see what it's all about.
Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’ Trailer Brings Gritty Tone to Marvel

Oscar Isaac is bringing his talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first trailer for Moon Knight. The trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show debuted on Monday during the NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals, airing on ABC and ESPN. There have been multiple iterations of Moon Knight since he debuted in the comics in 1975. Isaac plays Marc Spector in a Disney + series, which takes inspiration from the modern comics, which depict the character’s struggle with multiple personality disorder. Moon Knight will take place amid the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Umbrella Academy’s Jeremy...
Steven Spielberg to Bradley Cooper After Watching ‘A Star Is Born’: ‘You’re Directing “Maestro”’

Steven Spielberg has spent a lot of time thinking about Leonard Bernstein in recent years, having just directed a remake of the composer’s iconic musical, “West Side Story.” Before that, Spielberg was prepping a Leonard Bernstein biopic, “Maestro,” as a directing vehicle for himself. He eventually handed the project to Bradley Cooper, who is helming the film for Netflix as his follow up to “A Star is Born.” In an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Cooper recalled the daunting task of being hired by Steven Spielberg to direct a film. Spielberg originally reached out to Cooper about playing...
