COVID-19 Vaccines Available Friday in Plaistow, N.H.

Patricia Finocchiaro of North Andover has been promoted to clinical director of Home Health VNA, a unit of Lawrence-based Home Health Foundation. In her new role, Finocchiaro oversees the VNA clinical teams in offices located in Lawrence and Newburyport and Bedford and North Hampton, N.H. Currently practicing as a hospice triage nurse, Finocchiaro previously held other leadership roles including director of clinical services at Home Health VNA, as well as director of operations of the former HomeCare and clinical director of the former Hallmark Health VNA. Finocchiaro said she is excited to return to the VNA, where she spent the majority of her career.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO