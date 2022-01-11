ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaistow, NH

COVID-19 Vaccines Available Friday in Plaistow, N.H.

By WHAV Staff
 6 days ago
The New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services is providing COVID-19 vaccines on a walk-in basis this...

WHAV

Consultant Says Hundreds of Student Records Breached During Last April’s Haverhill Cyberattack

Hundreds of Haverhill student records breached during last April’s cyberattack on the city’s public schools. School Superintendent Margaret Marotta made the revelation at Thursday’s School Committee meeting, explaining the school administration contacted a cybersecurity company to check what damage occurred and to make certain the system was once again secure. Marotta said the firm reported back on Dec. 28, noting a number of electronic documents were removed from the school’s system during that attack.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill, Groveland, North Andover Fire Departments Among Those Receiving Protective Gear Grants

Haverhill and area communities are sharing in $5 million from the state Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program aimed at making firefighters’ jobs safer. Haverhill was awarded $34,848. Other nearby communities receiving grants were Georgetown, $15,453; Groveland, $12,961; Lawrence, $20,284; Merrimac, $15,500; North Andover, $15,249; and West Newbury, $12,500. “Our...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Methuen’s Eunice Zeigler Launches Bid for New Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen State Senate Seat

Methuen City Councilor Eunice Zeigler is launching her campaign for the newly drawn Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen state senate seat. Zeigler, who currently represents Methuen’s East District, plans to formally launch her campaign during an online event Thursday, Feb. 3. In a release today, she cited her work in finance in the Gateway cities of Haverhill and Lowell, noting she secured and managed more than $8 million in grants to support families with low income. In Haverhill, her resume lists work as financial compliance manager for the city’s Community Development Department between 2014 and 2017.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Free School Meals Bill by Rep. Vargas Gets Boost from Maine Senate President

Rep. Andy Vargas’ bill to provide free school meals got a boost last week from a top Maine lawmaker. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson urged Massachusetts to follow his state’s lead in passing a similar bill before the Massachusetts legislature. He testified before the Education Committee in support of universal school meals legislation sponsored in the House by Vargas of Haverhill and Sen. Sal DiDomenico of Everett.
MAINE STATE
WHAV

Federal Spending Bill to Help Speed Haverhill’s Basiliere Bridge Replacement, Solve Sewage Issues

Expedited replacement of the Basiliere Bridge, between downtown Haverhill and the city’s Bradford section, is projected thanks to the recently approved federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The news came Thursday as Congresswoman Lori Trahan took officials on a tour, highlighting “historic investments in bridges and water infrastructure,”...
HAVERHILL, MA
#N H#Covid 19 Vaccine
WHAV

Home Health VNA Promotes Finocchiaro to Clinical Director

Patricia Finocchiaro of North Andover has been promoted to clinical director of Home Health VNA, a unit of Lawrence-based Home Health Foundation. In her new role, Finocchiaro oversees the VNA clinical teams in offices located in Lawrence and Newburyport and Bedford and North Hampton, N.H. Currently practicing as a hospice triage nurse, Finocchiaro previously held other leadership roles including director of clinical services at Home Health VNA, as well as director of operations of the former HomeCare and clinical director of the former Hallmark Health VNA. Finocchiaro said she is excited to return to the VNA, where she spent the majority of her career.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WHAV

Essex County District Attorney Blodgett Rules Out Sixth Term; Gave 2019 Groveland Press Conference

Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, who has served two decades, said Wednesday he does not plan to seek re-election later this year. Blodgett, a Peabody Democrat who has run unopposed in every election since he first claimed his seat with 50% of the vote in a 2002 primary, said his decision came after “considerable thought and discussion with my family.”
ESSEX COUNTY, MA
WHAV

Haverhill’s Inaugural with Gov. Baker to Be Short Due to COVID-19; Residents Asked to Follow Remotely

Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to swear in Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini this morning to launch the mayor’s 10th term. The ceremonies, which include inauguration of the City Council and School Committee, will be brief, and in-person attendance is discouraged because of the fear of spreading COVID-19. WHAV expects to carry the event live both on-air at 97.9 FM radio and streaming at WHAV.net and a variety of smartphone apps including TuneIn.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Hearing Takes Place on Plans to Widen and Improve Route 125 in Plaistow and Kingston, N.H.

Plans to reconstruct and widen Route 125 in parts of Plaistow and Kingston, N.H., will be aired during an upcoming public hearing. The Special Committee, appointed by the governor and Executive Council, takes place Wednesday, Jan, 5, at 2 p.m., online and at the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, Room 114, 7 Hazen Drive, Concord, N.H., to discuss the project. No testimony will be taken.
KINGSTON, NH
WHAV

Haverhill Plans COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Two Days a Week During January

The City of Haverhill is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics Fridays and Sundays during January. First, second and booster vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, are being administered. Clinics take place Fridays, noon-7 p.m., and Sundays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., through the month of January, at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.
HAVERHILL, MA
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

