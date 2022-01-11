Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Exits with hamstring injury

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
The calendar year has flipped, yet the biggest concern in the NBA world remains COVID-19, which has affected dozens of players and postponed multiple games. Unfortunately, injuries have also been a problem, and every team has been shorthanded at one point or another. A number of stars, such as Kawhi...
DeMar DeRozan seemed poised for another miracle with the final handful of seconds ticking off the clock in Boston on Saturday night. DeRozan already had scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to lead a short-handed Chicago Bulls team within punching distance of the Celtics. He already had dished a pass to Nikola Vučević for a wide-open 3-pointer to take the lead, then launched himself inside ...
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks started this season by absolutely dominating Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks in the first game. Things were looking great for the 2021 Eastern Conference finalists and it looked like they would have another successful season. However, things fizzled out and they went 3-5 in their next 8 games after the win.
Deandre Ayton hurt his ankle during the game between the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon in Michigan. The Suns have announced that it is an ankle sprain, and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
The Brooklyn Nets jumped into second place in the East yesterday after beating the New Orleans Pelicans. But they lost star forward Kevin Durant to an injury in the process, and he may out for a while. On Sunday, the Nets announced that Durant has a sprained medial collateral of...
