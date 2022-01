Ree Drummond is a very famous face in the culinary TV world. More famously known as The Pioneer Woman, Drummond hosts her own cooking show, has authored numerous cookbooks, and runs a successful blog where she shares all of her favorite down-home, ranch-worthy recipes fit for cowboys and cowgirls (via The Food Network). If you're a fan of Drummond, her cooking, or her lifestyle, you likely dream of living a day in the Food Network star's life. Good news: While you might not be able to be Drummond, you may be able to live like her — at least for a few hours.

