Aubrey Plaza Joins “The White Lotus” S2

By Garth Franklin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Parks and Recreation” and “Legion” star Aubrey Plaza has been set to join the upcoming second season of Mike White’s dark comedy series “The White Lotus” at HBO. The new season will...

'The White Lotus' Casts 'Sopranos' Star Michael Imperioli in Season 2

Michael Imperioli has been tapped to lead the second season of The White Lotus, HBO confirms to ET. Best known for his Emmy-winning role as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, the 55-year-old actor will play a new character, Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Bel-Air’, ‘Astrid & Lilly Save the World’, and ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Trailers, ‘Emily In Paris’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and ‘The Morning Show’ Renewed, Aubrey Plaza Joins ‘The White Lotus’, and More!

Bel-Air, Peacock’s dramatic take on the classic series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, premieres February 13. The series follows Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
Greer Joins Ordered-To-Series “Reboot”

Hulu has handed out a series order for the star-studded comedy “Reboot” which hails from “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan and 20th Television. Levitan will serve as showrunner. Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville play the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu...
Leslie Grace Gives First Look At Her ‘Batgirl’ Costume For Upcoming HBO Max Film

Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming Batgirl film, expected to bow on HBO Max at some point this year. “I use their expectations against them,” Grace captioned the Instagram image. “That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” – Batgirl, Year One The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Grace as Barbara Gordon. J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton are also on board. The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice. When the film debuts on HBO Max, it will mark one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)
“Soapdish” Reboot, DL Hughley Series Set

The joint partnership between NAACP and CBS Studios has reportedly resulted in five series sold in their first year with several of those shows revealed today. One is “Soapdish,” a Paramount+ series reboot of the all-star 1991 comedy ensemble of the same name which starred Sally Field, Kevin Kline, Robert Downey Jr., Elisabeth Shue, Whoopi Goldberg, Carrie Fisher, Teri Hatcher, Cathy Moriarty, Kathy Najimy and Garry Marshall.
“Quantum Leap” Sequel Series Pilot Ordered

Back in September came word from actor Scott Bakula that a reboot of the iconic sci-fi series “Quantum Leap” was in the works. At the time, Bakula said “very significant conversations” were going on regarding a reboot or revival of the NBC series which ran for five seasons from 1989-1993.
TV News: Harlem, Bone, Union, Vox, Power

Epix has renewed the Forest Whitaker-led drama series “Godfather of Harlem” for a third season. Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Lucy Fry and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy are also all returning for the new ten-episode run which will begin shooting in New York this Summer. [Source: TV Line]
CW Boards Female-Led “Zorro” Series

Back in late 2020 came word that filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (“The Book of Boba Fett”) and his writer-director sister Rebecca Rodriguez (“Snowpiercer”) were developing a contemporary gender-swapped take on the classic masked vigilante character Zorro. The new version centers on Sola Dominguez, a young Latinx underground...
‘The White Lotus’ Murray Bartlett Joins Hulu Limited Series ‘Immigrant’

The White Lotus star and SAG Award nominee Murray Bartlett has boarded Hulu’s limited series Immigrant, which hails from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. He joins star and executive producer Kumail Nanjiani. Written and executive produced by Siegel, Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Bartlett joins the series as a series regular and will appear as Nick De Noia. Producer-choreographer Nick De Noia is a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain...
Storm Reid Joins “The Last of Us” Series

Storm Reid (“Euphoria,” “The Invisible Man”) has joined HBO’s TV series adaptation of acclaimed video game “The Last of Us”. Reid has scored the key role of Ellie’s friend Riley Abel, one of the remaining human survivors located in Boston. The pair’s relationship is the central focus of the ‘Left Behind’ DLC and shows events just a few weeks before the main story of the game.
FOX Plans “Hell or High Water” TV Series

FOX has announced plans for a drama series adaptation of the Taylor Sheridan-penned and David Mackenzie-directed 2016 gritty modern western film “Hell or High Water”. In the series version, a ruthless oil tycoon attempts to plunder a West Texas ranching community. Two local brothers dodge a zealous Texas Ranger and fight to keep what is theirs, one bank robbery at a time.
Trailer: Shonda Rhimes’ “Inventing Anna”

Netflix has released the full trailer for the new Shonda Rhimes-produced mini-series “Inventing Anna” premiering on February 11th. The inspired by a true story tale follows the relationship between an investigative journalist and an infamous Russian-born German conwoman who posed as an heiress named Anna Delvey and swindled New York’s socialite scene.
Cheadle Sets Up AMC & HBO Max Series

Actor Don Cheadle has set up two new series about Black historical figures and events which he will executive produce. First, AMC is developing a series adaptation of Wesley Lowery’s 2016 non-fiction work “They Can’t Kill Us All”. Lowery conducted hundreds of interviews for the work over the course of the year.
Casting: Davis, Howery, Banks, Smith, Gleeson

Viola Davis is in talks to star in the Amazon drama feature “Two Butterflies” based on an original idea and script by Evan Dodson. Yance Ford (“Strong Island”) helms the film which Davis and Julius Tennon will produce. The story follows two estranged sisters who are...
“Peacemaker” Credits, Reviews, S2 Talk

James Gunn’s “Peacemaker” series has debuted on HBO Max and the most talked about element from the first few episodes released has been the stellar opening credits sequence. Set to Norweigian glam metal band Wig Wam’s 2010 single “Do You Wanna Taste It,” the dance number is...
Full Trailer: “Raised by Wolves” Season 2

HBO Max has premiered the full trailer for the second season of the Ridley Scott-produced sci-fi drama series “Raised by Wolves” which returns on February 3rd. In season two, Android partners Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), along with their six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 B’s mysterious tropical zone.
“Wolf,” “Family,” “Supernatural,” “Park” Promos

A couple of new promos have gone online that are worth a look today. There’s a new launch trailer for Abe Forsythe’s original six-episode horror-comedy series “Wolf Like Me” which is now available on Peacock. Josh Gad plays a father struggling to provide for his daughter...
Yes, that's White Boy Rick in Euphoria S2: Richie Merritt joins cast

Did you spot White Boy Rick actor Richie Merritt in Euphoria’s season 2 premiere? Fans sure did!. Euphoria’s season 2 premiere saw the return of some well-known cast members, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie as well as some new faces. Fans are eager to know more about the new additions.
Six More Set For “Super Pumped” Series

Ian Alda, Sonny Valicenti, Ben Feldman, Rob Morrow, Rama Vallury and Eva Victor have all been revealed as cast members in the upcoming “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” series on Showtime. The group join previously announced stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman in the series...
