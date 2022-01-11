ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahershala Ali To Lead Hulu’s “The Plot”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahershala Ali has been cast in the eight-episode Hulu psychological thriller limited series “The Plot” based on the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The story follows...

www.darkhorizons.com

