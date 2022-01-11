ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ruffalo, Laurie Join “All The Light” Series

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie have joined the cast of the four-part limited series “All the Light We Cannot See” at Netflix. Aria Mia Loberti will lead the cast of...

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

From ‘Spencer’ to ‘King Richard,’ Directors Dust Off the Past to Reveal Fresh Narratives

We live in a golden age of historical fiction, from Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad,” adapted for television by Barry Jenkins, to Mark Sullivan’s bestseller “Beneath a Scarlet Sky,” in development by Pascal Pictures, to Hilary Mantel’s novel “Wolf Hall,” adapted into a BAFTA-winning BBC limited series as well as a Broadway and West End hit. That trend embraces Hollywood biopics and fact-based movies, always Oscar favorites, as directors turn to the past to sift clues and comprehend the human condition. As we consider the director contenders, whether they’ve spun stories of individuals or events, they’re refracting the past to reveal...
MOVIES
Vulture

Mark Ruffalo to Play a Locksmith Dad in Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See

After getting cast as Ryan Reynolds’s father in The Adam Project, Mark Ruffalo has landed yet another role as a Netflix dad. This time, he’ll star as Parisian locksmith Daniel LeBlanc in the streamer’s limited-series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s World War II novel All the Light We Cannot See. Daniel wants to give his blind teenage daughter, Marie-Laure, as much independence as possible while also protecting her — and the secret gem they carry — from Nazi occupation. Blind actress Aria Mia Loberti will make her acting debut as Marie-Laure, and Hugh Laurie will round out this onscreen family as Etienne LeBlanc, Daniel’s uncle. Etienne is a reclusive WWI hero who deals with PTSD and records secret radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance. Werner, a German soldier whose crosses paths with Marie-Laure in occupied France, has not been officially cast yet. Netflix’s take on the Pulitzer Prize–winning novel will consist of four episodes directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy). Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, which was behind Stranger Things and Shadow and Bone, will produce the series, which will be written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). Joe Strechay, who was the blindness consultant on See, will also serve as the blindness and accessibility consultant for this production. We don’t have a release date for All the Light We Cannot See yet, but you can catch Ruffalo and his big dad energy in The Adam Project on March 11.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Casting: Davis, Howery, Banks, Smith, Gleeson

Viola Davis is in talks to star in the Amazon drama feature “Two Butterflies” based on an original idea and script by Evan Dodson. Yance Ford (“Strong Island”) helms the film which Davis and Julius Tennon will produce. The story follows two estranged sisters who are...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Five Join Disney’s YA “National Treasure” Series

Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano and Jordan Rodrigues have all been set as series regulars opposite Lisette Alexis in the young adult-skewing “National Treasure” TV series for the Disney+ service. The series is being dubbed “an expansion” of the “National Treasure” movie franchise, this...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Steven Knight
Person
Josh Barry
Person
Anthony Doerr
Person
Ruffalo
Person
Hugh Laurie
darkhorizons.com

Greer Joins Ordered-To-Series “Reboot”

Hulu has handed out a series order for the star-studded comedy “Reboot” which hails from “Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan and 20th Television. Levitan will serve as showrunner. Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville play the two male leads of an early 2000s family sitcom that Hulu...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Cheadle Sets Up AMC & HBO Max Series

Actor Don Cheadle has set up two new series about Black historical figures and events which he will executive produce. First, AMC is developing a series adaptation of Wesley Lowery’s 2016 non-fiction work “They Can’t Kill Us All”. Lowery conducted hundreds of interviews for the work over the course of the year.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Casting: Ayoade, Front, Butterfield, Davidson

Rupert Friend (“Homeland”) and Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”) have joined Wes Anderon’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s short story collection “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” at Netflix. The pair join the already cast Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Apple’s “Bad Monkey” Fills Out Its Cast

Rob Delaney, Ana Villafane, Ahmed Elhaj and Arturo Luis Soria will round out the cast of the Apple TV+ drama series “Bad Monkey” which is penned and executive produced by Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso”). Based on Carl Hiaasen’s popular 2013 novel, Vince Vaughn stars a one-time...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Film Star#French#German
darkhorizons.com

“Peacemaker” Credits, Reviews, S2 Talk

James Gunn’s “Peacemaker” series has debuted on HBO Max and the most talked about element from the first few episodes released has been the stellar opening credits sequence. Set to Norweigian glam metal band Wig Wam’s 2010 single “Do You Wanna Taste It,” the dance number is...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

CW Boards Female-Led “Zorro” Series

Back in late 2020 came word that filmmaker Robert Rodriguez (“The Book of Boba Fett”) and his writer-director sister Rebecca Rodriguez (“Snowpiercer”) were developing a contemporary gender-swapped take on the classic masked vigilante character Zorro. The new version centers on Sola Dominguez, a young Latinx underground...
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

First Photo: Leslie Grace as “Batgirl”

The first official photo of “In the Heights” actress Leslie Grace as Batgirl has been released. Grace takes on the role of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the HBO Max original feature. The character is both the famed vigilante in Gotham City and the daughter of police commissioner James Gordon (J.K. Simmons).
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Aubrey Plaza Joins “The White Lotus” S2

“Parks and Recreation” and “Legion” star Aubrey Plaza has been set to join the upcoming second season of Mike White’s dark comedy series “The White Lotus” at HBO. The new season will be set at a different White Lotus property as the social satire...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
darkhorizons.com

Sharon Stone Joins “Flight Attendant” S2

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Sharon Stone has scored a recurring role in the second season of HBO Max’s darkly comic thriller series “The Flight Attendant”. Stone will play Lisa Bowden, the mother of Kaley Cuoco’s leading character Cassie. The pair have been estranged for some time after years of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Guiding Light' Fan-Favorite Joining 'The Young and the Restless'

Genoa City has found its new Ashland Locke. Just days after it was revealed that Richard Burgi, who had portrayed the character since early 2021, would abruptly be leaving the series, The Young and the Restless has reportedly tapped Guiding Light alum Robert Newman as Burgi's replacement. Newman's casting was...
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Rita Wilson Joins the Cast of the YELLOWSTONE Western Prequel Series 1883

Made a surprise appearance in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone Western prequel series 1883. Now his wife, Rita Wilson has jumped on board the project and is set as a guest star. Wilson takes on the role of a character named Carolyn, “a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing who helps Margaret (Faith...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Leslie Grace Gives First Look At Her ‘Batgirl’ Costume For Upcoming HBO Max Film

Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming Batgirl film, expected to bow on HBO Max at some point this year. “I use their expectations against them,” Grace captioned the Instagram image. “That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” – Batgirl, Year One The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Grace as Barbara Gordon. J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton are also on board. The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice. When the film debuts on HBO Max, it will mark one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Storm Reid Joins “The Last of Us” Series

Storm Reid (“Euphoria,” “The Invisible Man”) has joined HBO’s TV series adaptation of acclaimed video game “The Last of Us”. Reid has scored the key role of Ellie’s friend Riley Abel, one of the remaining human survivors located in Boston. The pair’s relationship is the central focus of the ‘Left Behind’ DLC and shows events just a few weeks before the main story of the game.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Showtime’s “The Man Who Fell To Earth”

Showtime has premiered the trailer for “The Man Who Fell To Earth,” a modern take on Walter Nevis’ 1963 novel and Nicolas Roeg’s 1976 film adaptation which starred David Bowie. Here, Chiwetel Ejiofor steps into the shoes of the visiting alien who arrives on Earth at...
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

Laura Donnelly Is Marvel’s Vampire By Night?

Laura Donnelly (“The Nevers,” “Outlander,” “The Fall”) will join Gael Garcia Bernal in Marvel Studios’ Halloween special on the Disney+ service. While plot details for the untitled special are under wraps, the project is widely believed to be based on “Werewolf by Night” with Bernal playing the titular werewolf who retains human intellects.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy