Ruffalo, Laurie Join “All The Light” Series

After getting cast as Ryan Reynolds’s father in The Adam Project, Mark Ruffalo has landed yet another role as a Netflix dad. This time, he’ll star as Parisian locksmith Daniel LeBlanc in the streamer’s limited-series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s World War II novel All the Light We Cannot See. Daniel wants to give his blind teenage daughter, Marie-Laure, as much independence as possible while also protecting her — and the secret gem they carry — from Nazi occupation. Blind actress Aria Mia Loberti will make her acting debut as Marie-Laure, and Hugh Laurie will round out this onscreen family as Etienne LeBlanc, Daniel’s uncle. Etienne is a reclusive WWI hero who deals with PTSD and records secret radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance. Werner, a German soldier whose crosses paths with Marie-Laure in occupied France, has not been officially cast yet. Netflix’s take on the Pulitzer Prize–winning novel will consist of four episodes directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy). Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment, which was behind Stranger Things and Shadow and Bone, will produce the series, which will be written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). Joe Strechay, who was the blindness consultant on See, will also serve as the blindness and accessibility consultant for this production. We don’t have a release date for All the Light We Cannot See yet, but you can catch Ruffalo and his big dad energy in The Adam Project on March 11.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO