Jane the Virgin's Jennie Snyder Urman will pen the “juicy, soapy, and twisty dramedy ensemble," which will see Goldberg reprising her role as Rose Schwartz, the head writer and executive producer for the fictional daytime drama "The Sun Also Sets" from the 1991 comedy movie Soapdish. NAACP and CBS Studios also announced Construction, a Davita Scarlett-penned drama series about the oldest minority and female construction company in America described as “Dynasty meets Succession in a high-stakes family saga." Additionally, the NAACP and CBS Studios are working on sitcom starring comedian Earthquake is set to star in a family comedy for CBS and Little Rock Nine, an eight-part series marking the 65th anniversary of the seminal moment in the racial segregation of schools.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO