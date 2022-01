The newest trailer for the Joseph Gordon-Levitt-led anthology series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber gives audiences a glimpse of “the notorious bad boy of tech.”. Levitt sits in the driver’s seat as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the Showtime series, which is loosely based on Mike Isaac’s 2019 nonfiction novel of the same name. While Uber is on the rise to the top of its game, Kalanick shows no regard for the chaos that he has left in his wake. The series follows the recklessly stubborn Kalanick as he betrays those in his closest circles in pursuit of money. However, his endeavors prove to be unsuccessful as he was forcefully removed by his own company in a board meeting.

